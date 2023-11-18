All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 18, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Good advice is what is needed for those planning to study abroad. You will succeed in getting back in shape. Some of you can find your financial situation stabilising. You will prove an asset at work and may be entrusted with an important assignment. Attempts to resolve a family dispute or a misunderstanding will bear positive results. You may take time out from your busy schedule to plan a short vacation to let your hair down.

Love Focus: A better understanding with partner will help in strengthening the loving bonds.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

A positive projection on the social front will do you good, so work on it. Get involved, if you want a task assigned to you to be completed quickly. Your dreams on the academic front will only come true if you put in the requisite efforts, so get down to it now. Setting out on a countryside trip will help in achieving mental peace and tranquillity. Health will remain fine with self-control.

Love Focus: A surprise sprung by lover may simply floor you!

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Make sure that you make yourself heard, if you want to get established on the professional front. Keep things under control on the academic front by managing your time and prioritising. Those in business may take a step towards diversifying into other lucrative fields. A family get-together may provide an opportunity to meet your near and dear ones you have not met for long. Your serious attempts to come back in shape will start showing positive results soon.

Love Focus: Love blossoming into full-fledged romance is possible, so keep at it!

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

You will need to maintain the secrecy about something you know, but are not supposed to know! Paying back a loan in totality may come as a big relief for some. Good health is assured, but only through your efforts. Your intelligence and gift of the gab is likely to swing a job in your favour. An excellent time with family and friends is indicated in a get-together. A perfect vacation is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: A passion-filled evening is foreseen for some, as romantic front brightens.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

LEO (July 23-August 23)

You will start managing your finances well and also save something for the rainy day. You will feel on the top of the world as far as health is concerned. Taking care of the deadline on the work front may not be easy, but you will manage it. Spouse will do much to brighten up the domestic front. Accompany someone on a long journey may come as a nice change for you.

Love Focus: Bringing some excitement in love life will keep you contented and fulfilled.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Don't keep things pending for long at work, as you can get overburdened. Your helping hand to someone will be much appreciated. A home project may get underway, but will take a lot of your time. Remain cautious while investing as chances of loss are foreseen. Self-discipline will find you in the prime of health. An invitation may take you out of town for a marriage or a function. House owners can expect good rent for their premises.

Love Focus: Spending a fulfilling time with mate is indicated.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Make conscious effort to steer clear of any controversy at work today. Money is likely to grow through wise investments. An exercise regime may prove painful, but do continue to hit the fitness trail. A brief outing with family is indicated today. Your ideas on the professional front will be highly appreciated. A short break from daily routine will help you unwind.

Love Focus: Those in love on the sly can expect a rollicking time today.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

You will need to bell the cat yourself at work for something you feel strongly about, so take your call. Unity gives strength, so unite even at the cost of your own discomfort. A financial boon may be expected by some. Those sitting for an exam or competition will need to manage their time well. You will succeed in keeping yourself fit. A marriage proposal for the eligible will brighten the home front.

Love Focus: Someone you never noticed before may begin to attract you in a romantic way!

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Your networking skills will be quite apparent on the social front. House searchers may come across an excellent bargain. Proceeding to your favourite destination on a vacation is possible. Family's support will come when you need it the most. Chartered accountants and lawyers may find the day promising. Your financial condition is set to improve as money from an unexpected source comes to you.

Love Focus: You will be able to make a special place in the heart of the one you love.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

At work, you find yourself more confident and more in control of things. Plans for a vacation may be underway. You will be able to stabilise your health by eating the right foods. You will succeed in enhancing your earning. An evening out with family is on the cards. Saving money for buying landed property may be on the mind of some right now. You are likely to derive immense satisfaction by involving yourself on the social front.

Love Focus: There is every chance of catching someone's eye and enjoy a budding romance.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

You will need to keep a tab on someone who is prone to procrastination at work. On the academic front, keeping things pending is asking for trouble, so get on with it. Your creative endeavours are likely to turn profitable. A renovation work may not progress much without your supervision. Visiting a tourist destination is foretold and will prove most interesting. Spouse's ideas of doing up the home front will get your support.

Love Focus: Romantic life gets a boost, as you leave no stone unturned to make it exciting.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Create the right ambience at home for studies to fare well on the academic front. A good turn done to someone is likely to be returned today with interest! Those involved in a legal case may edge towards victory. Monetary condition improves as profits start to pile up. Family life proves satisfying as spouse is all out to cater to your moods today! Health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you may go out of the way for you, is it romance calling!

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON