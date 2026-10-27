Maharashtra agrees to reconsider Telangana's proposal to increase height of Tummidihatti barrage

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday responded positively to his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy’s request to reconsider the proposed increase in the height of Tummidihatti barrage across the Pranahita river on the Telangana–Maharashtra border. A delegation led by Revanth Reddy had a meeting with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A delegation led by Revanth Reddy, irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior officials of the department had a meeting with the Maharashtra chief minister at the Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai to discuss the long-pending issue.

The meeting focused on Telangana’s proposal to increase the barrage height to 152 metres, against the 148 metres envisaged in the 2016 agreement, to improve the project’s capacity to meet the irrigation requirements of the erstwhile Adilabad district.

An official release from Telangana chief minister’s office (CMO) said Fadnavis made it clear that a final decision would depend on a detailed examination of technical, environmental and administrative aspects.

No problem in helping Telangana: Fadnavis The Tummidihatti project was originally proposed as part of Pranahita-Chevella lift irrigation scheme, which was dumped by the previous BRS government in 2016 and replaced by Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme.

According to the Telangana CMO release, Fadnavis said the Maharashtra government would have no hesitation in supporting Telangana in meeting its water requirements in the larger national interest, provided the project did not adversely affect Maharashtra or its people.

He emphasised the need to resolve the issue through mutual discussions, cooperation and good-neighbourly relations, the release said.

The Maharashtra chief minister proposed the constitution of a joint committee comprising officials from the irrigation departments of both states, headed by their respective principal secretaries, to examine the feasibility of the proposed barrage height, water availability, submergence implications and compensation requirements.

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Fadnavis suggested that officials and technical experts from the two states prepare a clear timeline and roadmap for further consultations and action. The Central Water Commission (CWC), meanwhile, will continue its technical examinations and studies within its jurisdiction.

Telangana says 152 metres height more viable During the meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy made a detailed presentation on the historical neglect, economic backwardness and developmental challenges faced by the erstwhile Adilabad district, particularly its tribal and Adivasi communities.

He pointed out that efforts to provide irrigation facilities to the region had been underway since October 6, 1975, but the aspirations of the people had remained largely unfulfilled despite five decades of proposals, initiatives and discussions.

The minister explained that the barrage height of 148 metres provided for under the 2016 agreement would not adequately address the region’s irrigation requirements.

He argued that the proposed height of 152 metres offered a more viable solution, taking into account water availability, energy requirements, power costs, environmental concerns, climate change and the long-term operational sustainability of the project.

He stressed the importance of maximising gravity-based water conveyance to reduce dependence on energy-intensive pumping and improve the project’s operational viability.

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Uttam Kumar Reddy also conveyed Telangana’s willingness to compensate farmers in Maharashtra whose agricultural lands might be affected by submergence, in accordance with the applicable land acquisition guidelines and compensation policies of Maharashtra.

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy also invited Fadnavis to participate in the Invest Telangana Global Summit, scheduled to be held on December 7, 8 and 9 at Future City in Hyderabad, the official note added.