Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 22

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You are a logical thinker, and you have a keen sense of judging what is right and wrong. You need to be alert on your economic front as chances of facing a financial crunch are high. Misunderstandings between you and your parents may disrupt a peaceful atmosphere. Some lucrative options might come up for those looking for a job. Exercise with precaution; adopt healthy habits and try breathing exercises to calm your senses.

Love Focus: Try to understand your lover’s point of view and reciprocate their feelings to enjoy your love life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A lot of extraordinary things are written in the stars for you today. Do what makes you happy. Chances of earning profits from unexpected sources are high on the cards for you. Peace and happiness may prevail on your domestic front. Some of you may receive appreciation for your timely action and productivity. Stay attentive. Your disciplined lifestyle may help you stay in good shape. Yoga and breathing techniques may keep you mentally calm.

Love Focus: Your partner may surprise you with you an expensive gift or take you on a romantic date to a fancy restaurant.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your mind may be occupied by good thoughts today, which is likely to affect your way of working in a big way. You may have to struggle to balance your income and expenses. A relaxed work schedule may give you enough time to be with family, which might keep them happy. Some of you may change a job much to your liking. Lifestyle changes, which include exercises and yoga may rid you of stress and bring relief.

Love Focus: Avoid getting into arguments or it could jeopardize your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Violet

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Today, some good opportunities are likely to come your way to choose from. You may make handsome profits from speculative activities. New business strategies may prove beneficial. Resolve conflicts, if any with healthy discussions. Things may settle down gradually. Chances of receiving a long due promotion are high. A proper diet and physical activity may help you keep chronic ailments at bay. A proper diet and physical activity may help you keep chronic ailments at bay.

Love Focus: A small trip with your beloved may bring intimacy to the relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your right decisions and quick wit are likely to bring you huge benefits today. Some of your money might be blocked in speculative schemes. Keep a check on your budget. Your domestic front may be volatile today. Your interpersonal relationships might suffer today. Handle the situation calmly to restore peace. You may be given an overseas job opportunity in the coming days. Consuming everything in moderation and physical activities may keep you in good shape.

Love Focus: Mutual affection and intimacy are likely to grow in your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Today, you might leave no stone unturned to make a difference and leave your mark in everything you do. Some of you may travel abroad to expand your business. The behaviour of a youngster in the family needs to be rectified before it worsens. Some of you may add to your skillset by taking up advancement courses. Making healthy changes in your lifestyle may keep you fit. Breathing exercises may strengthen your core.

Love Focus: Healthy discussion and mature handling of issues may bring intimacy again in your love life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may start your day on an energetic and positive note. Your monetary position may be strengthened and you are likely to purchase a property. You may lend a helping hand in beautifying the house, which is likely to make family members happy. Children may bring joy. Your seniors might prefer your subordinates over you to handle important tasks. Daily workout and rest coupled with meditation may help you stay fit and positive.

Love Focus: Going on multiple dates to far off places or to exclusive places is likely to work wonders for your bond.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Today, you are likely to move ahead with a positive attitude, which may amaze even your rivals. You need to keep a tab on your rising expenses or it could lead to a financial crunch. On the domestic front, news of a marital alliance for an eligible sibling may spread cheer. You may function smoothly with your subordinates and seniors, which might pave the way for a bonus or a promotion very soon. Physical activity and spirituality may be good for a healthy you.

Love Focus: You may go on a romantic vacation with your beloved, where you may grow closer to each other.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Today, all the troubles that you had been facing in life before are likely to vanish. Putting surplus capital in shares or in speculative activities is not advisable at this time. Your relationship with family members is likely to strengthen and your parents may be supportive of all your decisions. Some of you might have to wait for a well-deserved promotion. Make every move count. Participating in sports and physical activities may keep you in good shape.

Love Focus: You may not only get to enjoy intimate moments but it may also fortify your ties.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Today, you can relax and enjoy the sunshine as your favourable stars promise to ease your struggles. Money put in stocks and shares is likely to be received in the form of rich dividends. You are likely to go on a pre-planned vacation to an exotic tourist destination with your family members, which may bring them great happiness. Some of you are likely to be inducted into your core management team due to your smart work. Physical activities and calming techniques may be beneficial for you.

Love Focus: Your love life promises to be pleasurable as you plan fun activities with your romantic partner on a surprise weekend getaway.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Today, the day may be interesting and filled with satisfaction for you. You are likely to receive some good news by the end of the day. Money from speculative sources is likely to pour in, making it easier to invest in newer schemes. Busy work schedules may make you neglect your domestic front. Those looking to enhance their career options may have to wait for a better opportunity to knock at their door. Your physical and mental wellbeing may be in sync as you focus attention on a healthy way of life.

Love Focus: Your realistic attitude and charm may make you irresistible to those of the opposite sex.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Today, you may be willing to take risks to get a better outcome in the work that you undertake. Those in search of a new opportunity to expand their business may find lady luck smiling on them today. You may celebrate the auspicious occasion of the birth of a child in the family, which is likely to spread cheer at home. You can expect a transfer to a distant city away from your family. You are likely to participate in sports and spiritual practices to maintain good health.

Love Focus: You may connect with your partner on an emotional level, which may strengthen your ties.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Violet

