Pisces Daily Horoscope for Nov 22: Domestic front looks good!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, you may be willing to take risks to get a better outcome in the work that you undertake. Your resourcefulness may be helpful in all walks of life, ensuring you great success. Being passionate towards your tasks may further stamp your victory in your initiatives. Laziness is likely to spoil all the fun for you. Bring out your sensible side and put it to work to your advantage. Overcoming shyness may help you in forging new relationships, which might come in handy when the need arises. Unleashing your creative side will help you in reaping its benefits in everyday activities.

Pisces Finance Today

Those in search of a new opportunity to expand their business may find lady luck smiling on them today. A foreign contact may be of help. A new partnership venture may crop up, giving you enough scope to invest in shares.

Pisces Family Today

Your domestic front remains excellent today. You may celebrate the auspicious occasion of the birth of a child in the family, which is likely to spread cheer at home. You may make the most of the happy time together.

Pisces Career Today

There may be a major shift on your professional front, which is likely to bring changes in your life. You can expect a transfer to a distant city away from your family. It is highly likely that you might lose your interest in the current job.

Pisces Health Today

You may be full of positive energy today and with good health in your favour, you may pamper yourself with the best things in life. You are likely to participate in sports and spiritual practices to maintain good health.

Pisces Love Life Today

You may connect with your partner on an emotional level, which may strengthen your ties. However, misunderstandings due to your difficulty in balancing your love life with work schedules may jeopardize the relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Violet

Birthday Thought

Nov: 22

Your ruling Influences no 4 and the planet Uranus. This year, your financial health will be very sound. Investments made by you will bring in handsome returns. You will benefit by your friendship with a member of the opposite sex. Your Significant Months January, June, July, October, will prove to be highly eventful.

