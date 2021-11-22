Gemini Daily Horoscope for Nov 22: Look after your health!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your mind may be occupied by good thoughts today, which is likely to affect your way of working in a big way. You may get several opportunities to achieve your goals. Success is likely to come your way because of your energetic nature and positive outlook. You may be able to use this trait to your advantage. Avoid unnecessary aggression to stay away from trouble. Focus on the tasks at hand. Your skills are likely to improve and you may be able to fulfil your responsibilities easily. Any issues related to your personal or professional life are likely to be sorted out without any hindrance. It is advised to think carefully before you speak your mind as it may negatively affect people who look up to you.

Gemini Finance Today

Today, a new source of income may spring up, which is likely to increase your earnings. However, you need to keep your expenditures in check or it could lead you into a debt. You may have to struggle to balance your income and expenses.

Gemini Family Today

A relaxed work schedule may give you enough time to be with family, which might keep them happy. A religious ceremony may be celebrated at home, which is likely to spread cheer and keep the homely atmosphere harmonious.

Gemini Career Today

On the professional front, your hard work may be appreciated by seniors, which is likely to boost your morale and productivity. Some of you may change a job much to your liking. Important improvements are foreseen in your career.

Gemini Health Today

Your health may keep fluctuating today, which can impact your mental condition too. You need to remain calm but alert. Lifestyle changes, which include exercises and yoga may rid you of stress bring relief.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your harsh words are likely to upset your beloved today. Avoid getting into arguments or it could jeopardize your romantic relationship. Those planning to settle down with their beloved may not receive parents’ consent.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Violet

