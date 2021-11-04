Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 4

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Today, you are likely to receive abundant opportunities, which may give you a chance to hone your skills and upgrade your talents. Your income is not likely to be enough to counter your over expenditures. Today, situations do not seem conducive for a harmonious domestic atmosphere. On the professional front, the environment is likely to be filled up with positive vibes. There are no ailments to stop you from following your daily routine.

Love Focus: You may plan to settle down in matrimony with your romantic partner in the coming months.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

The day is likely to present to you a few astonishing ideas and opportunities. Those engaged in business may receive small profits from their venture. Seniors are likely to participate actively in organizing an auspicious event at home. You are likely to achieve your targets before time, which may impress your bosses. Paying attention to your health is likely to keep you stress-free. Relaxation techniques and sports may keep you fit and fine.

Love Focus: You are likely to be smitten by your beloved and may take extra efforts to spice up your love life

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, planetary positions are in your favour and you are likely to make the most of these circumstances to succeed. Outstanding dues are likely to get cleared. You are likely to celebrate an occasion at home, which your relatives might attend. It is a promising day on the professional front, as freshers are likely to make headway in their career.The day does not bring any major health issues, except for some weather-induced ailments like cold and cough.

Love Focus: There may be misunderstandings between you and your romantic partner, which is likely to create rifts in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Today, you are likely to succeed in floating new ideas and putting them into action to reap their benefits. Business may bloom and you are likely to save surplus capital to invest in stocks and shares. A positive atmosphere will prevail on the domestic front and you are likely to enjoy the company of your loved ones. The day may not augur well for the development of your career. You are likely to enjoy the perks of good health.

Love Focus: Singles are likely to enter into an exciting new relationship in the coming days.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Today, your day seems to be full of happiness and you are likely to remain so all throughout. You might struggle to maintain balance between your rising expenses and stagnant income. An outing with friends and family may not just cheer you up but also refresh you and rejuvenate your senses. You may carry out additional responsibilities to the best of your abilities. Minor ailments that troubled you in the past may vanish.

Love Focus: You are likely to prioritize your busy work schedule over your love life, which might not go down well with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Today, you are likely to receive help from your social contacts in achieving your goals. The day brings excellent prospects on your financial front. Those involved in business or trade are likely to make good profits from their undertakings. Misunderstandings can creep into the peaceful domestic atmosphere. Your output may be affected but you may be rewarded for your hard work eventually. Your cheerful disposition may have a positive impact on your overall health.

Love Focus: Your romantic relationship is likely to be delightful and you may have a good time in the company of your beloved.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Today, some events are likely to affect your behavior in a positive way, which in turn, may make you more optimistic towards life. Investments are likely to bring excellent returns. Family members may be in a joyful mood and you are likely to spend time in their company on a day-long trip together. On the professional front, patience is the keyword. Sticking to your regular fitness routine and healthy diet program is likely to keep you fit.

Love Focus: Marital ties might undergo a period of stress.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A positive attitude and energy may help you focus on the good things in life. Investments made in the past in immovable assets are likely to bring profits. A young, eligible bachelor in the family might find a suitable match, spreading cheer in the domestic atmosphere. You are likely to achieve professional success today with the help of subordinates and seniors. Light exercises, coupled with meditation and yoga, and dietary modifications are likely to bring you relief.

Love Focus: Do not give your lovera chance to complain and try to bring back intimacy in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

The stars are likely to be in your favour and you may advance in life. You need to think wisely before investing money in speculative activities as they are likely to bring monetary losses. There are likely to be some clashes on the family front due to your rising expenses. Pending tasks may get completed with the help of your subordinates. Taking help of yoga and breathing techniques is likely to calm your mind and relieve stress.

Love Focus: To enjoy romantic bliss, you need to spend time with your partner and understand their needs.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Today, your commitment and persistence are likely to work in your favour even in the most trying times. You may receive some monetary gains from an ancestral property. News of the arrival of a baby is also likely to lift up everyone’s spirits. You may not be able to handle additional responsibilities handed over to you at work. You are likely to enjoy good health due to your fitness-conscious activities.

Love Focus: Try fun activities with your beloved to inject excitement in your romance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Your innovative thinking and fresh ideas may bring you professional and personal success today. Profits will flow in from a side business. You are likely to experience domestic peace and tranquility in the company of children. Inflow of projects is likely to increase, which may keep you on your toes. You may be required to handle work pressure calmly. You are likely to take time off to relax and rejuvenate, which may add to your health.

Love Focus: You may enjoy a romantic weekend getaway with your beloved or a candle-light dinner together, which is likely to bring you two closer.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Make the most of the opportunity as it is likely to help you make headway into the creative fields of work. You need to keep a tab on over expenditures, as it might disturb your budget. A trip to an unexplored destination with family is likely to give you a chance to understand your loved ones better. Today is an excellent day as far as your professional front is concerned. You need to pay attention to your body as it is likely to face the consequences of a hectic schedule.

Love Focus: Your busy routine is likely to put your love life in the backburner, which might upset your beloved.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

