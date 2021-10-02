Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 2

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Even though it is a national holiday today, you will willingly continue to work from home, just to impress your boss. An excursion is on the cards today for those in school and will prove most interesting. You may acquire a new property for investment purposes. A nagging ailment may go away on its own. Don’t judge people through prejudiced eyes if you want to be popular with all. A family trip is foreseen.

Love Focus: Don’t worry if your relationship is passing through a trying phase, you will emerge wiser and stronger.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Boss is likely to entrust you with something important today, so discharge it responsibly. Those finding it tough to afford professional education can go in for an education loan. It is time to make the tough decision of sending a reluctant child to the hostel. If you do decide on it, be at your best in convincing the child. There is really no need to overstep your budget to buy a new car, just to keep up with the Joneses.

Love Focus: You share a special bond with someone and may take it to the next level.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to achieve much at the office today by working in sync with other related departments. Expect guidance and support from teachers in solving previous years’ competitive exam question papers. Participating in a colony event will not only be fun but also provide an opportunity to meet new residents of the colony. Availability of cheap off-season air tickets can prompt you to go for a short vacation with your family.

Love Focus: Respect begets respect, especially in a relationship, remember that.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A rumourmonger may cast aspersions on a family member regarding his or her character, which you know to be untrue, so take action to nip the rumour in the bud. You may be sent to negotiate a deal in another country, so get your travel papers in order. You may think on the lines of giving a legal notice to a tenant, who is reluctant to vacate your property.

Love Focus: Fond memories of a lover will remain foremost on your mind, even though you are unable to contact him/ her due to your current circumstances.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Pink

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those in a new job may find colleagues more supportive and helpful than usual. Parents will do well to invest in the professional education of their children. Developing familiar symptoms can scare you, but the malady will not turn out to be what you dread. You are likely to invest in something that is slated to give good returns in the future. Increasing fares may compel you to defer your travel plans till travel becomes affordable.

Love Focus: Today, don’t get sarcastic with your spouse, as you may get it back in the same coin.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those into research may finally achieve what they had worked for. Getting admission in the sports quota is all very well, but you will need to put in efforts in academics to be at par with others. You may decide to spend your spare time constructively and enrol in a new course or join dance or music classes. The health of a close family member or an associate may need care.

Love Focus: Remaining upset with your partner can make the magic disappear from your relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

If you are feeling the financial pinch, don’t lose hope; there is always a silver lining to a dark cloud. Sports participants travelling abroad to represent the country need to take care of their diet. You can participate in a school/ college virtual event and take everyone by surprise with your talents and creative abilities. Be tactful in asking for leave that you so desperately want. Those ailing may show marked improvement.

Love Focus: Plan an outing exclusively with your spouse to reignite mutual love and affection.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Something you are trying to sell will go for an amount that even you did not expect. A person with a positive outlook may arrive today and cheer up all the members of your family. Applying for leave for pending personal work is possible. You are likely to get involved in your child’s school project and see it to completion. A trip you were looking forward to may get cancelled, so reschedule it.

Love Focus: Lover has ways to express gratitude for your presence in their life, so enjoy.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Don’t get carried away by your classmates telling you what is important and what is not, go through everything. An outdoor game you have taken up can be physically challenging, so develop stamina and endurance to excel in it. A relative with whom you get along well may visit you today. Don’t make the cardinal mistake of crossing swords with someone who is the boss’s favourite.

Love Focus: Ignite your passion, before the spark in your relationship dies down and make your partner more distant.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Teal

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Health initiatives taken by you will bear positive results. Going by the advice of a trusted financial advisor is likely to strengthen your financial situation. Property and gold currently appear the best options to invest your money in. A moody family elder may spoil your plans for an outing today by feigning illness or using some other ploy, just to keep you in the house. The way out is to spend some time to ward off his/ her loneliness.

Love Focus: Spouse will understand what you are going through and extend full support.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

It is best not to cover your mistake at work, as your senior will catch it for sure; be honest in accepting it. Getting selected for an event in school will be a feather in your cap. Today, you are likely to take the family for an enjoyable outing. Someone who had borrowed money from you may return it, even without you asking for it.

Love Focus: You must take steps to improve the social image of your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those relocating to another city may have to see if their company will allow work from home. Don’t come under peer pressure to throw Covid precautions to the wind; the danger still lurks. Travel documents, that you were running around for, may finally be received. Those shifting to another city will succeed in finding suitable accommodation. You must remain tight-fisted to save money.

Love Focus: You may reciprocate your partner’s loving gestures by expressing your gratefulness to him/ her for bringing so much happiness in your life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON