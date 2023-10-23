All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 23, 2023

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Financially, it appears to be a regular day. People facing health issues will get some respite. Expect good news on the work front as your hard work will pay off. A family member may need care and attention. People travelling for work can strike a business deal. The same old methods will not be enough if buying or selling a property. Pull up your socks on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your partner will shower you with love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A stable financial front encourages you to expand your horizons. Good health will lift up your spirits. Sheer hard work will not be enough on the work front; some extra skills and smart moves will also be required. Life will smile at you because of a family member, be grateful. Those engaged in travel and tours will have a fruitful day. Real Estate will get its business back on track. A hot bath may calm your stressed nerves.

Love Focus: People in love should not expect much from their partner instead should focus on retaining what’s already there.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A fair amount of retrospection will help you see the day through. Incomplete work or a demanding boss will keep you occupied at work. Elders in the family will be all ears to your ideas and help you execute your plans! If you are planning to test the waters in real estate, stars suggest success on this lucky day. Financial Investments will give good returns. Healthy habits will help you stay calm. People earning their bread and butter through travel and related business are likely to receive some unexpected gains.

Love Focus: Diamond rings, proposals, candle light dinners; explore what’s coming your way today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Health treatments will now show results. People on diet and exercise can expect the desired outcome. A very good day with respect to money and investments. You will be sailing smoothly on the work front. A family member’s health may be a concern. A day with the Midas touch, make the most of it, wisely. A usual day for people engaged in travelling. A good day to be a property owner.

Love Focus: Right time to rekindle romance with your partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Following some healthy tips will keep your fitness in check. Strive to strike a balance at work. A calm day well spent with people back at home. People on the go can expect surprises and profits. Good thoughts will yield success through the day. An outstanding bill or a loan will surface. You may have to make some compromises on the property front.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Monetary gains are much indicated. Keep pace with the healthy lifestyle for solace. A calm day at work. If you are planning to start a family, go for it. A blessed day for the family bonding. People looking for gains through travelling should re-consider their decision. You are likely to find tenants for a property vacant for quite a while now. A long walk will help shed the extra baggage of stress.

Love Focus: Lover’s loving embrace will help you forget your troubles.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Financial conditions will improve. Continue with the healthy fitness regime to stay calm. Rewards and recognitions are on the cards on the professional front. Peace will prevail at home. You are likely to enhance your network while travelling with a group. Those in a mood of house hunting are likely to find some good deals. A good day to start a side business too.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a rocking time together.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Those troubled with the pain in the knee of neck are likely to find some relief. An extremely favourable day for finance and investments. Caution required at work as there are chances of making errors. A long or short journey taken will be fruitful. Real estate will witness some growth; people looking to buy or sell should make the most of it. A good day to lay a cornerstone. Some good time spent with family will create lifelong memories.

Love Focus: Lover’s good mood is likely to brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

People facing health issues will see a significant improvement. All your hard work is likely to attract attention of those who matter at the workplace. Stable earnings motivate you to plan and invest in an immovable asset. It is also a good time to ask for a raise or promotion. An auspicious time to buy a property; people looking at selling will strike lucrative deals. Do not make promises that you cannot keep. Family members are likely to mend ways and end all discords; fun times ahead. Business trip appears to be fruitful.

Love Focus: Time spent with the loved one will be satisfying and rejuvenating.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Nagging health problems will disappear. Career advancements with greater success are on the cards. Do not force a property deal as stars are not too favourable. Excellent time to start something new on the academic front. Good savings will allow you to plan things well in advance. Family will be supportive to your ideas. A business trip may not prove to be as profitable as it seems.

Love focus: Lovers are likely to get a go ahead from their parents.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Avoid experimenting anything new with your digestive system. Avoid long journeys if possible. Good time for property owners. Your helping nature is likely to boost your popularity on the social front. Financial investments made will enable you to be in a comfortable position now. Someone’s guidance on the work front is likely to help you move up the career ladder.

Love Focus: Refrain from trying too hard in love, postpone all risky endeavours.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Those battling with chronic diseases are likely to progress towards relief. You are likely to find a work out partner who may help you achieve some fitness goals. Work wise, things appear to move in a comfortable routine way. People contemplating buying or selling a property can decide in their favour and take the plunge. No loss no gain makes the day a rather content one. Financially, this appears to be a rewarding time. An impromptu travelling plan can get shelved due to some prior commitment.

Love Focus: A casual conversation can turn into a romantic one as you get a chance to speak to the one you like.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

