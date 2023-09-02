All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 02, 2023 (Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Health will remain good due to your disciplined life. You can expect full support from your close associates in a new venture. You are likely to get a head start in a competition and will be able to cash on it. You may think on the lines of refurnishing your house. You may have mixed feelings regarding a child’s choice of career. An excellent day is foreseen, when a piece of good news may delight you.

Love Focus: Sweetheart is likely to spring a pleasant surprise.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A new development at work will be a source of joy. A family youngster is likely to do you proud. Help will be at hand for those balancing a job and domestic chores. Saving and judicious spending will keep your bank balance in a fine fettle. A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. Much fun is visualised for those travelling to some exotic destination.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are likely to get a positive response from the one you love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Stars foretell stability on the financial front. Business persons and the salaried will find the day most favourable. Regular routine will keep you in the prime of health. Homemakers may organize a function at home. Some of you are likely to get a good bargain on property. Accompanying someone on a journey is likely to make things comfortable for you. Some of you may take the initiative to learn something new.

Love Focus: Love at first sight is possible, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

Cancer (22 June-July 22)

You may decide on something on the career front. There is a good chance of making plans for a vacation. A major item is likely to be added to the household. You may have to watch your step on the professional front as someone maybe gunning for you. Financially, you will find your situation quite stable. Physical work promises to keep you fit. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise, as you go out of your way to maintain contacts.

Love Focus: Romantic mood persists and you are certain to make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Leo (July 23-August 23)

The more you travel, better will be your prospects on the business front. You will be able to find tenants for a recently acquired property. Family appears responsive and eager to cater to your needs. Changes on the professional front will need getting used to. Money from sources other than salary will materialize and make your financial front strong. You will remain focused on what you are passionate about.

Love Focus: Someone’s closeness with you may lead to budding romance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You will need to keep a tab on someone not being able to keep pace on the academic front. Good avenues of making money open up for you. Some good news on the professional front is likely to brighten your day. A fun time with family is foreseen and promises to enhance togetherness. Good health is assured, but only through your efforts. A friend or an associate may extend a helping hand in completing some personal work.

Love Focus: You will find the opportunity to express your romantic feelings for your mate and enhance togetherness.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will find a great opportunity coming your way on the professional front. Going places and visiting your own is on the cards for some. A bonus or an increment is in the pipeline and will brighten your day! Daily workouts are foretold for some, which will help in coming back in shape.

Homemakers are likely to come into their element to make home a happy place. Someone you have made your mentor will provide you strength and direction.

Love Focus: Those about to get married are likely to spend an enjoyable time with their would-be life partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Accompanying someone on a trip is on the cards and will be fun. You will be careful in spending on others, if there is no occasion to do so. Someone may insist on your organizing something on the home front. You will be able to make much progress on lagging projects at work. An outing with family is on the anvil and may take you to someplace serene. Acquiring new property is indicated for some.

Love Focus: This is the best day for romance, so make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Some of you are likely to follow in the footsteps of your more health-conscious friends and benefit. Wealth comes your way from unexpected sources. The professional front seems quite rosy as you score over your competitors. You will be able to achieve peace and tranquility on the home front. Desire for a change of scene may take you out on an exotic vacation. This is an ideal time to go in for a property deal, as further delay may up the prices.

Love Focus: Support of someone you like will get you what you seek.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Beige

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are set to achieve greater heights on the professional front. A promotion is on the cards for those in uniform. Success is foretold in any job that you may be tasked with. Home front becomes a happy place as spouse takes special care of you. You may get a chance to own a new vehicle. Take special care of someone who is influential in your social circle.

Love Focus: Those longing for love manage to spend time with lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to occupy a pride of place on the professional front. Good earning is indicated and will help you afford the best. Certain developments on the family front will be most exciting. Excelling on the academic front will not be much of a problem. A change of scene is possible, as you are likely to set out on a long journey. Support of a close relation will be most welcome.

Love Focus: Enjoying togetherness with the one you love cannot be ruled out today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A lot of money is likely to flow in, as your initiative takes root. You may shake out of your lethargy and seriously take up an exercise regimen. The day opens on a positive note as you give a good account of yourself at work. Some changes on the home front will be most welcome. A family outing is on the cards and promises to be enjoyable. Real estate agents can expect a good commission from a deal. On the social front, you may make it a point to remain in touch with everyone.

Love Focus: Partner will shower his or her love on you and give you a sense of immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON