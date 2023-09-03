All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 03, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

The money that had been stuck shows all the signs of getting released soon. Those who have applied for a house or plot can be in for a surprise. This positive day promises to bring luck and harmony. Overseas deals will bring much work and profit. Resuming your daily workouts will be a step in the right direction and help you in regaining total fitness. You will find the family supportive and encouraging.

Love Focus: You will manage to find time to be with lover.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Good routine will restore your energy. Financial front is showing promising signs of becoming stronger. An amazing project that has been assigned to you on the professional front is likely to keep you in an excited state. Good news on the family front is likely to lift up the mood. An exciting trip is on the cards for some. Wealth or property may come to some through inheritance. Meeting your near and dear ones in a social gathering is indicated and will make the day entertaining.

Love Focus: You will find time to strengthen your loving bonds by sharing tender feelings with partner.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Your efforts to come back in shape seem most encouraging. An outstanding payment expected by some will be received. Business persons can find the day profitable. You are likely to enjoy a family gathering today. An exhilarating time is foreseen for those out on a vacation. Time is favourable as your real estate investments start giving handsome returns. Some of you will be able to put in your best to achieve your dreams.

Love Focus: You may find lover in the best of moods today, so don't let the opportunity slip!

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. Marriage is on the anvil for some and can be solemnized soon. A piece of good news can brighten your day, but disclose it to others only at an opportune time. Colleagues are likely to stand by you in clearing a misunderstanding on the professional front. An outing with friends is possible and promises lots of fun. Phase of good luck starts and will find you in the best of everything.

Love Focus: Lovers will find time for getting together and enjoying each other’s company.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Additional tasks at work can affect your normal routine. Adopting a good workout session will prove most beneficial. Pre-emptive measures will help you succeed in meeting a difficult deadline. Setting out on a vacation may well become a reality for some. Tendering the booking amount for a house is possible for some. Luck favours you today and all the difficulties faced by you of late will resolve themselves.

Love Focus: Those secretly in love will find the support they need.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Green

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Financial front is all set to stabilise as money starts pouring in. Stress and tensions related to work can play on your mind and keep you ill at ease. Worries regarding someone in the family are likely to disappear soon. A journey to your favorite destination will be fun. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Your sincerity and inquisitiveness will help you learn the ropes faster than you had anticipated.

Love Focus: A passion-filled evening is foreseen for some, as romantic front brightens.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

You are talented, but may find it difficult to showcase your talents. This is not the best day for financial deals or monetary transactions. Distractions can prevent you from accomplishing your pet project. You may need to clear the air regarding a misunderstanding on the family front. Health may have its ups and downs. Travelling long distance is not recommended today.

Love Focus: Giving some space to lover will be a good idea.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Receiving a delayed payment is indicated. Professionals looking for a job switch can expect to get a good break, even in these trying times! You may motivate someone to opt for a healthy lifestyle. An argument with a family member is possible, but you will be able to defuse the situation. An official trip will get a lot of work done, so volunteer for it. You may find it difficult to complete all the paperwork for acquiring property that you desire. Your competitive spirit will be able to take you to the very pinnacle of success.

Love Focus: You manage to find time to spend with lover.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Money is likely to grow through wise investments. It is best not to antagonize people who matter, or you may have to work for stretched hours. You may resolve to shun junk food to come back in shape. A brief journey with family will prove most entertaining. New friendships are foreseen for some. Your creative eye and style of doing things is likely to be appreciated.

Love Focus: Nurturing personal relationships is certain to strengthen loving bonds.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Family front will become the most happening place soon, as some of you go about organising an exciting do at your place. Deadlines would not trouble you as you are already well prepared for it. Your networking abilities will help someone get a better job. You will be able to successfully surmount the temptation to splurge and achieve a healthy bank balance. An exercise routine promises to keep you in good health, provided you remain regular in it.

Love Focus: Togetherness will be immensely fulfilling for those in love.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Positive thoughts are likely to fill you with good vibes and keep you mentally and physically fit. A project approaching deadline will be completed with the collective effort of all. An exciting day is foreseen for those visiting relatives or friends. A long outstanding payment will be received, but only after much effort. Taking friends for an outing is possible today.

Love Focus: Someone's love and concern will make you feel good from inside.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

An exercise regimen or an outdoor activity taken up now will prove most beneficial on the fitness front. Financial worries become a thing of the past as a monetary issue is decided in your favour. Higher ups are likely to stay impressed with your skill set. A fun-filled journey is foreseen and may keep you totally engrossed. Acquiring new office premises or a house is on the cards for some. A break in your busy schedule will be most welcome.

Love Focus: A good time can be expected on the romantic front as lover gives you quality time.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: White

