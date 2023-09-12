All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 12, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are likely to profit from a venture. Those feeling under the weather for some time will show good recovery. There is a likelihood of reshuffling at work. Your actions are likely to please your spouse or a family elder. Something important may be entrusted to you at work today. Overseas trip cannot be ruled out for businesspersons or industrialists. Don't take any tensions regarding property. Some favourable developments on the social front are foreseen.

Love Focus: Some of you can get romantically involved with the one you like.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some new sources of income open up and add to your coffers. You will finally be able to realize your dream on the professional front. A common venue may be planned for a family get-together. Travelling with someone you like will help make a long journey short. Your performance on the academic front remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: Your old love interest can appear out of nowhere to brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Dark Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Things begin to look bright on the financial front for some. Health remains excellent, as you become a fitness buff. Tackling a workplace problem early on will be in your favour. A friend or relation may drop in at your place today and brighten up the day. Traveling on a short vacation will be oodles of fun. This is the right time to negotiate for a property you have been eyeing for long. Performance on the professional and academic front remains on the track.

Love Focus: A passionate evening cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some of you can begin to save money for purchasing something big. Taking up a fitness regimen will help keep you fit and energetic. A change made at workplace will prove to be a wise decision. Your helping hand on the family front will be greatly appreciated. Those travelling may find good company to make the journey pleasurable. You will need to drive a hard bargain for sealing a deal on the property front.

Love Focus: Romantic mood is likely to prompt you to go on a long drive with lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financially, you will be on solid ground and inch towards increased earning. Some of you may make a few changes in your lifestyle just to retain good health. Enhancement in salary can be expected by some. Spending time with your near and dear ones is indicated today. A short vacation is possible, so get ready to have some unadulterated fun!

Love Focus: Prayers of those looking for love are likely to be answered soon!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may experience a financially fluid situation, but things will turn in your favour. Some excellent opportunities will come your way at work. Someone in the family is likely to raise your prestige. You will do well to go ahead with a purchase of a piece of real estate. You will be able to proceed as per your plan on the academic front.

Love Focus: Planning an outing with lover is likely to be on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Profits pile up for those in business and self-employed. A new exercise regimen may be taken up by some. A friend or associate can prove a big help in sharing your official workload. The rebellious nature of a family youngster can alarm you. Accept delay rather than speeding up on the road. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Luck favours some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life can suffer due to lack of time.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Buying something big is on the cards, as you manage your finances well. A worrisome phase on the health front is all but over, so enjoy this new lease of a healthy life! An approaching event on the professional front will bring you onto the center stage. Your help may be needed at home, so remain available. Your attempt on the academic front is likely to succeed and get you what you want.

Love Focus: Romance can remain at the top of your mind.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Signs on the financial front appear encouraging. You may resolve to follow a specific diet and benefit. You will have the energy for completing an important job before the deadline. You are likely to enjoy to your heart’s content a party or a family gathering. You remain strong on the academic front and shine in whatever you participate in. Those preparing for something important are likely to gain from experienced people.

Love Focus: Distance may dull romance, but you will find ways to rejuvenate it.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your habit of cutting corners at work may keep you financially stable. An old ailment shows all signs of disappearing for good. Those in a joint family will enjoy camaraderie and much gaiety. You will need to be especially careful while driving at night. Money pours in through a property deal. A function on the social front is likely to have you under the spotlight.

Love Focus: Love generally doesn’t happen by itself; you have to make it happen!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Some pending payments are likely to be received. Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. Total job satisfaction in a new job is indicated for some. A ceremony may be organised on the family front. Problems on the road are foreseen, so don't take any risk. Remaining consistent in your performance will keep the academic front secure. Those facing a competitive situation will manage to fare well.

Love Focus: Falling in love is not as easy as made out to be!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color : Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Money invested in a scheme is likely to give excellent returns. Your decision to look after your health will start to get positive results. You are likely to be amongst the top few in your field of profession. A family reunion may be on the cards, so plan your leave. You can get into two minds regarding undertaking a journey, but will choose the right option. A property issue may be settled in your favour.

Love Focus: The best way is to set some time apart for love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Saffron

