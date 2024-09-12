Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 12, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Adopting a balanced diet and junking junk food is possible for some in the interest of overall health. A profitable situation is about to develop professionally, likely to enhance your bank balance. You will find yourself better off in a situation developing on the academic front. Buying a luxury item is on the cards for some. You may find yourself financially secure, as money flows in. A task you have undertaken voluntarily will soon add to your prestige.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend the day in the company of their beloved.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Your helpful nature can come in for praise. You will enjoy good health as you become more and more conscious of your fitness. There may be some issues at work that may bog you down, but you will manage to tackle them successfully. You may reap rich dividends by investing in gold or real estate. A well paying job is likely to be landed by some. Tact and diplomacy will help you in tackling a family elder. Those travelling are likely to enjoy special treatment.

Love Focus: Love beckons and promises to give immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

You will be able to keep fit by choosing a few healthy options. Attending a family get-together will provide a welcome break from monotonous daily routine. You may be called upon to undertake something important on the professional front. Many avenues open up for earning and add to your wealth. A long drive is likely to help you get over mental tiredness. Property owned by you will begin to give good returns. You can become popular in your social circle.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can dominate your mind today and make the evening enjoyable!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Excellent performance on the academic front will help further your aim of achieving the ultimate goal. Good financial management will steer you clear of dire straits and contribute towards savings too. Your outgoing nature is likely to bring you into social prominence soon. A business trip is likely to prove fruitful. Health remains fine despite your apprehensions. Completing something important on the home front will be highly appreciated. You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the professional front.

Love Focus: You will be able to provide full focus on the romantic front and make it rock!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Keeping the boss happy despite some glitches at work is an achievement that you will be proud of! This is the day to start something new at home. Your opinions and suggestions will be well taken on the social front. Financial prosperity is likely to follow closely at your heels and keep you in a comfortable situation. Self-discipline will be the key to your retaining good health. You have a way to impress people; the reason why they get attracted to you!

Love Focus: You will be able to catch the eye of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

A most peaceful existence is indicated on the home front. Health remains good as you get encouraged to resume physical activities. A short out of town trip will prove most rejuvenating. Some of you can shift to a better accommodation. A get-together can bring you in contact with old friends and relatives. Your even-handedness in dealing with sensitive issues at work will be much appreciated. Things are likely to turn favorable on the financial front, as money flows in.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air, so take spouse or lover for an evening out.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

You will manage to adhere to your fitness routine. Networking is likely to bring you nearer to your professional goal. Those undertaking a long journey will make it in good time. You are likely to go out of your way to help out a friend or relation and win a lot of praise. Taking the advice of experts on the financial matters will be a step in the right direction. Setting up a new house is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Strengthening the bonds of love is indicated with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Health-conscious may initiate changes in their current lifestyle. An intellectually rewarding time is foreseen in a gathering of like-minded people. You are likely to better your current financial situation. Encouragement at every step will get you nearer to your personal objective. An initiative to organize an event or function will be highly appreciated. Peace and serenity prevailing on the home front today will help you unwind.

Love Focus: Your ideas on the romantic front will find favour with lover and may get a big yes for an answer!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

You will financially be in a position to upgrade an expensive gadget. Children are likely to brighten the domestic atmosphere. Shifting to a new house is indicated for some. Health remains perfect by being regular in your daily exercises. Someone's practical advice is likely to ease your burden on the professional front. Some of you may be busy packing your bags for a trip. A function being organised by you will be well attended and enjoyed.

Love Focus: Romance comes to the fore as you get a chance to spend quality time with lover.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Red

Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. Helping others is in your nature and you will get your due soon. Professionals will be able to add to their client’s list. An exciting day on the family front is foreseen with the arrival of someone close. A drive with family will be most refreshing and help bring the members closer. You are likely to manage your finances well. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to be richly rewarded.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

You enter a positive phase of life, where things turn out to be favourable. Something nice is likely to happen on the financial front. Someone may motivate you to accompany him or her for a short journey to someplace interesting. You may become extra careful of what you eat and drink for retaining good health. Something not completed at work may make you spend extra time in office. Sale of property is likely. Your initiative to arrange a family get-together will prove enjoyable and help break the monotonous routine.

Love Focus: Wedding bells can soon toll for the eligible.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Efforts to achieve perfect health will succeed. You may need to keep an alternate option ready for something you have committed to. An ancestral house is likely to come in your name through inheritance. Those looking for suitable employment can land a dream job. You will be able to keep the financial front stable by spending sensibly. You are likely to spend your spare time with family today. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Chances of making a relationship permanent by tying the knot are foreseen for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White