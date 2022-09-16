Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 16, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You can get in two minds regarding an investment. You will manage to deal with a man management issue tactfully. Condition of those not feeling well for sometime is likely to improve. Family may expect you to take them to meet someone close. Exciting travel is on the cards for some. This is your special day, so expect the very best today!

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

More avenues for earning open up for you. Those performing well are likely to get full credit for their work. Those feeling under the weather will bounce back. Friends and relations are likely to make your place exciting. Good returns from property are foreseen. Commuting will not pose much problem today. Campus recruitment will enable some to bag a lucrative job.

Love Focus: Tiff with lover is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Proper financial planning may be required to avoid surprises. Networking is likely to bring you nearer to your professional goal. Good dietary control and an active life will ensure that you retain good health. Family may not be your first priority today. A property dispute may be decided in your favour. Those undertaking a long journey will make it in good time.

Love Focus: You will be able to find a romantic outing most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Financially, you do not face any problems. Accolades and congrats may pour in for something you have achieved. An ailment that had been troubling you for long is likely to disappear. Someone’s help will prove most welcome on the family front. You will have your say in a property matter. A journey may prove most entertaining.

Love Focus: You have feelings for someone, but are hesitant to express them.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

It is best to take the opinion of others before you put in your money. You will need to put in some more efforts to improve your performance. You will be able to keep good health by controlling your diet. Tempers may flare up at home today, but you must keep your cool. Shifting residence is indicated for some. A trip may be needed to refresh old contacts.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend time together.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some monetary perks are likely to be bestowed on you. A dealership may not give the expected profits. For some, a balanced diet will be the key to coming back in shape. You are likely to get cosmetic changes done to your house. This is the right time to initiate something on the property front. You may be invited by someone to travel to a holiday destination.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring positive results.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Clinching a lucrative deal is likely to bring you into a lot of money. Selecting the right team members will be the key to your success. You may go out on a fitness spree by choosing healthy substitutes in your diet. There is much to do on the home front, but you may not feel up to it. An exciting time is foreseen for those out on a leisure trip. You may be called upon to mediate in a property dispute.

Love Focus: Your plans for an outing with lover may get postponed.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may not be in the mood to spend money today. A new branch or office will start giving good returns. Precautionary measures need to be taken on the health front. A celebration may be in full swing on the family front. Read between the lines before signing a property deal. There is a chance of visiting an interesting place. Obstacles encountered on the academic front are likely to disappear.

Love Focus: The one you love may play hard to get, but your perseverance will pay!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financially, it is advisable to remain tight fisted. You may fail to convince superiors about something not going right at work. Those suffering from lifestyle disease are likely to remain fit. Your feelings will be respected by others on the home front. Travel proves therapeutic, especially for those on a long journey. Acquiring new property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: You may get romantically linked to someone you like.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A change of job is set to have a positive affect on your finances. Procedural matters will be handled competently. Care will be needed to maintain good health. Newlyweds will be able to strike a good rapport with each other. A property issue will be resolved amicably through mutual efforts. Campus recruitment will enable some to bag a lucrative job.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to improve through your own efforts.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to acquire something expensive soon. Businesspersons will need to be sensitive to the market to make a killing. You will find yourself in the best of health and spirits. A family elder may not be as supportive as you had believed. A good deal on the property front is possible. A long drive with someone close proves refreshing. Excellent showing on the academic front will put you on the forefront.

Love Focus: Love life rocks and plans to spend time with lover will go without a hitch.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be able to manage your finances well to keep things moving smoothly. Hectic time is likely for some at work. A change of routine may prove beneficial to your health and well being. Peaceful domestic atmosphere will enable you to let your hair down. Buying a vehicle or a major item for the house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: You will make all the right moves to make romance tick!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

