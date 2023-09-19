All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 19, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Loaned money will be returned sooner than expected. The health of someone close can show rapid improvement. Doing personal work for a senior will instantly grant you the most-favored status! A lot of wedding-related activities will soon happen on the domestic front. A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift.

Love Focus: Tying the knot can cross the minds of those in love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A house rented out is likely to give good returns. Weight watchers are likely to be filled with a sense of achievement. An opportunity to come under the limelight is likely to come up soon. You can expect an excellent time with family on a vacation. You are likely to take the family someplace exciting and enjoy your heart out! Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. You will need to be quick in whatever you have undertaken on the academic front.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Conserving money can become your prime concern. Good routine will restore your energy. Occult sciences or religious texts can attract those with an intellectual bent of mind. Youngsters can expect to have a good time with cousins. Travelling with friends proves loads of fun. A new acquisition can make you squeal with child-like delight! You will be able to preempt a situation on the academic front without getting involved.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to let their hair down and have fun.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good profits are foreseen for middlemen and retailers. Your current exercise regime promises to bring you into shape. It will be in your interest to take the responsibility of a family youngster into your own hands. Traveling with family and friends will be a lot of fun. This is a favorable day to seal a property deal. Your reputation is set to grow on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your perseverance pays as you find love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will succeed in raising the capital for a new venture. Those trying to come back in shape will succeed. You are likely to get a lot of praise by bailing someone out from a tricky situation at work. An outing with friends is in the pipeline. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved. Guiding someone on the academic front will give you an immense sense of satisfaction. Your helpful nature will be greatly appreciated on the social front.

Love Focus: Your lovey-dovey feelings will be fully reciprocated by lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those in business are likely to win a lucrative deal. The health of a family member ailing for long may show a marked improvement. Inculcate the habit of at least listening to good advice. The presence of family on the side of those embarking on something new will be reassuring. You will have no reason to complain for a long and tiring journey, as you enjoy every bit of it! This is a good day to buy property.

Love Focus: A romantic evening out with lover cannot be ruled out and make for an enjoyable time!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some of you can find your financial situation stabilising. Those recuperating from an ailment or injury will show excellent improvement. Help of colleagues will enable you to finish pending tasks at work. Some of you can be desperate to prove a point on the domestic front. A journey to a distant place can get you all excited. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. Someone’s help will ease the burden from your shoulders on the social front.

Love Focus: An exotic outing is in store for those in love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Money from unexpected sources is likely to be received. Those worrying about their medical reports can lay their fears at rest. Someone may be awaiting a favour from your side. You can organise a get together at home just to meet those you have not met for long. Your indifferent attitude is likely to rub off on partner and make an outing colorless. Real estate agents can get hard pressed for offering discounts.

Love Focus: Young couples and newlyweds can expect love and mutual harmony to blossom.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

If you have money to invest, invest now and gold seems lucrative! An ailment you are suffering from is showing signs of getting cured. A job opening can make some jump at the chance. Support from the family is assured and will help you in doing better in your field. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. Efforts on the academic front may not bring the kind of results that you expected.

Love Focus: Your love life takes an upswing, as spouse or lover appear more than accommodating.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Some of you will be able to save enough to buy what you had always wanted. You will be able to make the most of the cool mornings by taking up a physical regimen. Too much work on the professional front may compel you to devote some extra hours. If pleasure is your motive, then home is the place for you. Travel to a distant place is foreseen for some. Good day for disposing of property.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to reciprocate your romantic overtures, so get set for a great time.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Following advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. If you can take care of your health today, you are certain to enjoy the day to the hilt! A family youngster may become a pillar of strength for you. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. Returns from a property will add to your financial strength. Some of you are destined to be spotted in a talent hunt, but not without efforts.

Love Focus: The one you secretly admire may give you the opportunity you seek!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Money is not a problem and you will be able to buy all the comforts you need. Some relief is indicated for those afflicted with lifestyle diseases. You hate being dictated to and generally take your own decisions, even if they are wrong. Support of family will encourage you to take up a challenge. Stay clear of arguments, especially while travelling. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance or gift.

Love Focus: Sharing intimate moments with spouse or lover is indicated.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

