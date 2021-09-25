Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 25

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Don’t take any chances with your health or it may trouble you otherwise. A startup you have setup may soon begin to bring in profits. Today, you may plan an outing with family and friends just to remain in touch with each other. Those out house hunting today are likely to find one that suits their needs. Your budget may not cover buying a major item.

Focus: Family may not approve your marrying someone you love, but persistence will pay.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your wasteful habit of splurging on inessentials may find your savings getting depleted, so put a stop to it now. An incomplete school project nearing the deadline may put you into a frenzy to finish it in time for submission. Those stepping into a new job may need to learn the ropes quickly to become effective. Travelling stars shine bright and may find you journeying just for a change of scene. Improve your food habits to stay healthy.

Love Focus: Partner may be mentally tensed today and may need emotional support.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Financially, you remain comfortable and even think on the lines of investing in raising the quality of your life. Your consistent good performance may make you a strong contender for promotion. Pipping your nearest rival in a class test is possible and will help boost your self-confidence. Those on a vacation will get a chance to visit places they had only seen in glossy travel magazines. Putting a property on rent, that has been vacant for long, is possible.

Love Focus: You can upset your spouse by your domineering ways.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

It is not enough to just complete what is expected of you at work; you will need to go the extra mile to impress those who matter. You will happily contribute to something that is being implemented in your locality. Boss may visit your home for the first time, so be at your impressive best. A business trip may become a leisure trip, as you get invited to a new place to do business, so enjoy. Don’t overindulge in food.

Love Focus: A quiet outing with lover will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Calculated move to achieve the next rank can go wrong for some of those in uniform, so it is best to focus on work and let destiny decide the future. Travelling in your new car to a tourist destination out of the city with family is likely to give you a high. Someone you had given an advance to for a job, may delay it. A family youngster may turn responsible, surprising you no end!

Love Focus: Spouse appears in a romantic mood today, so make the most of that mood!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You will be much in demand in office today for sharing your expertise. Devoting extra hours to improve upon your weak subjects is the need of the hour, so don’t take it lightly. Those on the wrong side of sixties may find marked improvement in fitness by regular walks and light exercises. You may need to take the legal route to resolve a property dispute, so start preparing now. Tackling an off-mood family elder today can be dicey, but do so subtly.

Love Focus: Lover’s gesture is likely to touch your heart.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may fail to adhere to something explained to you repeatedly at work and trigger the ire of your superior. Don’t work on assumptions on the academic front, as you can be way off. Today, a lot of activity is foreseen on the home front in celebrating something special. An interesting co- passenger is likely to make your travel on a long flight most pleasurable. Getting the full course of vaccination will help remove fear of infection from your mind.

Love Focus: Partner will be most understanding regarding your inability to meet today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

If a family elder seems uncharacteristically quiet and doesn’t feel like eating, look for signs of depression and take prompt action. Mental problems can keep you from giving your all at work today. You are likely to get a good price for selling an old car or a household appliance. Verdict regarding a property dispute is likely to go your way, giving you much relief. A traditional medicine is likely to provide great relief.

Love Focus: Going out of the way to do something for lover will be much appreciated.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

An irritating roommate can make you seriously consider shifting to some other accommodation.

Lapse of judgement in reversing your car can lead to some minor scratches today, so be careful.

Tight work schedule on the academic front can leave little room for pleasure, so tweak it a little; remember all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Some of you may be preparing to receive a family member visiting the country from abroad.

Love Focus: Meeting a much-married person you knew previously can trigger memories of your

childhood romance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Something you are financing will succeed and start giving good returns. Keeping a step ahead of what the boss thinks and accomplishing it will help you gain entry into the top circle. Working to a plan on the academic front will prove most beneficial in preparing for a competitive exam. Set you mind at improving your health by eating right. Your plan of meeting friends today may need to be shelved, as you get busy in something important.

Love Focus: Those considering adoption or surrogacy may not get spouse’s consent.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

Aquarius (January 22-Febuary 19)

Elements pulling you down on the professional front may have to be dealt with in appropriate manner, so start identifying them. Online classes may prove an impediment for some in fully understanding what is being taught, but little they can do about it. Motivating someone lazy in the family to take up a fitness regime will be an achievement of the day. Work on an additional room planned for the house is likely to be initiated soon.

Love Focus: You don’t seem inclined for an outing with lover today, so say so.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Pisces (Febuary 20-March 20)

An excellent day is foreseen for people under this sign. You are likely to make your mark in your line of work. Staying after school to attend extra classes will help clear your doubts. Today, someone close can give you a surprise visit and make your day. Organising a sightseeing tour with guests is on the cards. Money saved for the rainy day can come in handy now, as you refurbish your property. Make healthy choices to remain fit.

Love Focus: You can be in two minds for starting a family.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Coral/Peach