Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 25: It's a good day for you!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today is going to be a good day for you. You are likely to invest in relationships today and will nurture them for a long time. This will help you have many people to fall back on in times of need and vice versa. You will prove to be a trustworthy friend. Your expert knowledge in any field will make you a winner and you will always stay ahead in the race. Students will have to put in more efforts on their academic front to excel. Travel ideas will not go as planned. You are likely to need expert assistance in matters related to an old property.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your financial situation remains steady. However, with growing expenses, you will have to put in more efforts to turn the tide in your favour. Looking for an additional source of income will help you with your financial dealings.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your children are likely to make good progress in their field of study and that will keep you in a cheerful mood. You will also receive full support of family members in all of your endeavours, which will encourage you to perform better.

Sagittarius Career Today

On the professional front, your past endeavours will be appreciated and suitably rewarded. Any pending work from earlier is likely to be finished by the end of the day. Support of your seniors will help you reach newer heights.

Sagittarius Health Today

The day will bring minor changes in your health, for which you will have to visit your medical practitioner to seek relief. Old, nagging health issues are likely to return, so do not overlook them to maintain good health. You will practice calming exercises to relax your senses.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your love life will be full of positive vibes today and you will get to enjoy thoroughly in the company of your romantic partner. There will be compatibility in your romantic relationship and you will feel a sense of ease when with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

