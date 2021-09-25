Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sep 25: Put off the investment plans!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgo individuals working in the creative fields will have an auspicious day to plan new things. Your work will be recognized and people will appreciate your efforts. On the social front, you will become the centre of attention and you will be widely valued and respected for your generous work. Patience will be the key to all your tasks. Students will perform well in their examination and bring laurels to their family. This will widen their job horizons and it will be easier for them to get into the job market. Let your property matters be pending. Your travel plans are likely to fall through.

Virgo Finance Today

You need to put off plans of investment in an immovable asset for another day. You might experience some cash crunch, but with an additional source of income to fall back on, your financial condition will remain satisfactory.

Virgo Family Today

Your domestic front will be peaceful and harmonious and you will get a chance to attend a social event together. You will be appreciated by one and all at the gathering for your generous nature.

Virgo Career Today

Today, you will receive support from your seniors at work and your ideas will be accepted and implemented in order to function smoothly at work. Youngsters looking for a job are likely to succeed in getting placement of their choice.

Virgo Health Today

Maintaining a good health will not only have its positive effect on your overall being but it will also increase your self-esteem. Bringing healthy changes to your lifestyle will leave a lasting impact on your health.

Virgo Love Life Today

A sense of positivity will prevail in your love life and you will bond better with your beloved. You will support them in all their decisions and that will bring the two of you closer on a more intimate level.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Green

