Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 4

Forecast for September 4, 2021

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Be judicious in your spending, as money otherwise may simply disappear. The tendency of a family member to buy expensive gifts needs to be curbed. Give your studies all you have got, if you want your dreams to come true. Visiting a distant relative is on the cards and it will not be a courtesy call. Don’t support anything you are not convinced of. Those looking for reemployment after retirement may find a suitable employment.

Love Focus: Spouse seems moody and irritable today, so keep a low profile.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Going against boss’s favorite employee can get you into all sorts of trouble, so avoid unnecessary confrontation. Wasting time in social media interactions can affect your studies adversely, so inculcate self-discipline and structure your time. A timely support by a relative will help you weather a storm you may find yourself in. Travelling to a picturesque destination with family may soon become a reality. Your financial picture doesn’t appear to be too encouraging, so take steps to improve it.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings may not be shared by partner today, but don’t give up!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to receive accolades for your sterling performance on the professional front. Finding a good mentor is on the cards and will help you in realising your academic aspirations. The case regarding a family property under dispute may not pan out in your favour, but don’t give up on it yet. You will need to impose strict dietary control to improve your eating habits. Don’t trust people blindly where property is concerned, as you can get hoodwinked.

Love Focus: Partner will do something for you today that you love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Learn to share responsibilities, if you want to make your mark in your organisation. Finding a study partner will prove to be advantageous. A health initiative taken by you for a family member will do him or her good. Don’t neglect to help a youngster with studies. Something expensive you have bought online may be cheaper in the open market. Develop a friendly attitude, but don’t be too trusting of casual acquaintances, where money is concerned.

Love Focus: Curb your tendency to accuse spouse for your mistakes for a lasting relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A party is on the cards for celebrating something special. Spending time with your near and dear ones is indicated. Someone handling your money needs close supervision, but don’t make it too apparent. Helping out a family youngster with studies will ease his or her burden. Those trying to sell their old car must insist on the best price. Those driving long distance need to be doubly alert. Be careful regarding your health.

Love Focus: Stalking online is not the best way to express love, so give up this detestable habit.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Something that has happened at home may keep you in a disturbed state of mind at the office. A friend proves to be a godsend in your time of need. Health of someone close is set to improve. Joining a gym or following an online fitness regime is on the cards for some. Don’t buy things that have no immediate use, as you will only end up wasting money. Keep your academic goals in sight while studying.

Love Focus: A showdown with spouse or lover today can stress you out.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Buying a prime piece of farmland is indicated for those into farming or associated with the agriculture sector. A train journey may prove the quickest way to reach your destination, so go for it. A fever that has got you under the weather may not turn out to be what you fear the most. Take advice of financially clued people, before committing your money in any scheme. You will burn your fingers, if you indulge in gossipmongering at work.

Love Focus: Today, lovebirds will get the chance to coo together!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A very promising day is foreseen for those in white collar jobs. Getting selected for something prestigious may become a reality for some students. A person you had loaned money to may return it when you need it the most. A marriage of a family youngster may get solemnized with all the near and dear ones in attendance. You may plan on a pilgrimage to visit a famous religious place. Someone may offer a lucrative price for your property.

Love Focus: Keep spouse in picture for any important decision you take.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Someone is likely to get competitive with you in academics, so tighten your belt and take up the challenge. No amount of convincing will deter a family member in doing what he or she wants. Those into adventure sports may get a chance for high altitude trekking. A bad financial move may set you back by a big amount. Those in business must guard against pilferage, as it can add up to substantial financial loss.

Love Focus: The idea of staying together may not be approved by elders for those in love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A physical sport will find you in your true element, as you go on to win many laurels. A contract you have signed for a movie or a sport is likely to boost your bank balance as never before! Someone you don’t particularly like may accompany you on a journey and annoy you no end. Those looking for rented accommodation in another city may have to settle for the one that is far from the best.

Love Focus: A candlelight dinner will be a perfect start to a romantic evening.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Don’t take any unnecessary risks on the health front as you can still succumb to sickness, despite vaccination. Your potential is well-recognised in your circle and will add to your reputation as a professional. Earning big amounts will soon become a reality. Those in business may bag some lucrative projects. Some students may get an opportunity to study abroad on scholarship. Spouse’s insistence on ‘take me as I am’ can make you see red and ponder your future course of action.

Love Focus: An outing with lover will be a welcome change.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your apprehension whether you will get a job or not will soon be laid to rest, as you bag one that suits you the best. An academic course you had recently completed will come in handy in your new job. Sharing of responsibilities at home may become a cause for discord, so it is best to talk it out and find an amicable solution. Finding an affordable accommodation in a new place can pose a challenge.

Love Focus: A hectic work schedule threatens to kill romance, so take urgent steps.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Coral

