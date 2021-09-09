Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 9

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Forecast for September 9, 2021

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those looking for employment are likely to get a good job opening. You will need to lay down the ground rules for new employees. Be careful about any fraudulent messages regarding your accounts. Your support and motivation to a child will improve his or her academic performance. Don’t disclose a confidential matter more than is necessary, even to your close associates. Avoid delaying the vaccination, as the risk of infection remains.

Love Focus: Marital bliss seems a long way off, as lover remains indecisive.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Selection is assured for those facing an interview. Reports of medical checkup and tests, you were worried about, come out all clear. Something accomplished by you to the satisfaction of the boss can give you a respite for a few days. Students will find it easier to focus on the subject they dislike, only when it is made interesting by their teacher. Don’t cross the path of a family member, who is in a bad mood today.

Love Focus: It is best to go with the suggestion of lover or spouse.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

An added professional qualification acquired by you is likely to take you places. A new teacher will prove a godsend for weak students, as they get his or her personal attention to improve performance. You may mind a distant relative overstaying at your place, so start giving subtle hints without offending him or her. Avoid going to popular tourist destinations, as overcrowding can become a problem. Follow all safety norms to ward off infection.

Love Focus: Lover can keep you waiting, but will have a genuine reason for the same.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You can get biased in your judgement about someone’s capabilities. Long working hours may take a toll on you, so structure your time accordingly. You will need to be on the same page with someone you are trying to appease. It is best not to put any pressure on a youngster regarding his or her studies, as it can prove counterproductive. Chances of getting transferred to a different city looks real.

Love Focus: A really good excuse can get you off the hook on the romantic front, so think up something convincing!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, you may get a chance to visit and explore a new place. Tasting new foods and meeting new people is on the cards. Some of you may be busy in furnishing a newly purchased house. Those with a green thumb will enjoy the day gardening. Don’t speak ill of a senior at work with your colleagues, as it can have dire consequences. Students are advised to maintain a low profile.

Love Focus: A great day is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to win the day by successfully negotiating a purchase of essentials at a bargain price for your company. Luck favours some in clearing an exam. Those in uniform may get a posting of their choice. You may have to deal with a family member who objects to your occupying an ancestral property. Your expenses are likely to rise, if you don’t focus on saving money. A chance meeting with an old friend is on the cards.

Love Focus: Today, you must do something special to win over your lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to get a rough deal at work, if you don’t play up to your boss. A teacher can tick you off for your argumentative nature, so listen more and talk less. Travelling to a beach resort will be an unforgettable experience, as you get the chance to wade in the sea. Excitement is foreseen on the family front, as a marriage gets solemnised. You get to meet distant relatives after a long time.

Love Focus: You may get attracted to someone you had met as a kid.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Tan

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Paying a visit to a family friend living in a different city is possible, so get set for a warm welcome. Whatever directions you get from your senior at work, implement them in letter and spirit and avoid applying your mind needlessly. College students are likely to participate in a demonstration against an injustice meted out to them. Check the fitness of your vehicle before you set out on a long journey, as stars don’t augur well.

Love Focus: A friend may reveal something about your current love interest, so be all ears.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Winning a lottery or gaining through inheritance is possible for some. Your initiative of crowdfunding will go a long way in helping a needy student. It will not be easy to maintain a balance between indulging in junk food and working out to burn the fat off, but you will try anyway! An advice by an ex-employee will prove to be of great help in your current job. Finding a suitable house on rent within your budget is possible.

Love Focus: Spouse, feeling lonely even with you around, needs your attention.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A fitness regimen you have taken up will start to show positive results. Luck favours you in experimenting with something new. An insurance is likely to mature and give you good returns. Not achieving the given target may get some marketing executives in the dock. A schoolmate is likely to complain against you, so don’t indulge in any mischief today. Travelling light is hassle-free.

Love Focus: Your idea of an exclusive picnic with lover will be a hit.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Criticism regarding the shortcomings of your loved one may make you defensive. The more efforts you put in into studies, the better will be your result, so start right away. If you are in the mood for travel, it will be wise to take someone close along to have an enjoyable trip. Those asking for returning the loaned money should insist on taking back the full amount, rather than in instalments. Don’t react to mere hearsay, see things for yourself.

Love Focus: Your love boat continues to sail smoothly, so enjoy.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Peach

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will need to do your bit in convincing a close associate not to indulge in any illegal activity. Meeting your loved ones who are abroad is on the cards for some. You may need to break your piggy bank to finance a project, but the returns will be more than adequate. A new environment will prove conducive to those relocating to a new country. Students may need to put in extra hours to prepare for competitive exams.

Love Focus: An exotic vacation can make partner all excited, so plan for it.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Off White

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter