Horoscope Today for February 4, 2026: An auspicious day for property investments

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Health-related efforts are likely to show encouraging results. Your bank balance may appear strained at the moment, but signs of improvement are visible ahead. Thoughts of investing in a new property may occupy your mind. Those linked to export and import may come across a profitable opportunity. Spiritual souls could feel drawn towards a pilgrimage. A child’s behaviour may need firm yet calm guidance.

Love Focus: Love life appears poised for a brighter phase.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for February 4, 2026 (Freepik)

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) At work, your sharp business sense may stand out. Fitness goals seem achievable with sustained effort. Buying a vehicle or a valuable item may turn favourable today. Arranging funds through a loan for an urgent need may cross your mind. Travel linked to an important occasion looks likely. Family gatherings could place you in the spotlight.

Love Focus: Those in love may enjoy light-hearted moments together.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Your efficiency at work is likely to draw appreciation. An earlier investment may start yielding rewarding returns. Plans for an exciting getaway with loved ones may take shape. A packed schedule keeps you active and physically agile. Support in a personal matter could prove helpful. A child may need creative engagement to overcome boredom.

Love Focus: Romantic matters are likely to feel fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Restful sleep could restore your vitality. Keeping a check on unnecessary expenses may help protect your savings. Hosting a gathering at home might appeal to you. Property-related initiatives appear timely now. Freelancers may notice an increase in opportunities. Letting go of negativity may lift your spirits.

Love Focus: Finding time for love may seem challenging today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Job seekers could notice promising openings. Carelessness in financial matters could cause minor concerns, so stay attentive. Property dealings could bring encouraging financial outcomes. News from someone living afar may lift your mood. Expert advice may help you regain fitness momentum. Youngsters may enjoy a fun-filled journey.

Love Focus: Romantic efforts may start showing positive signs.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Switching to healthier choices could enhance your fitness. Pending payments may demand immediate attention. A desire for a refreshing vacation may grow stronger. Retail business owners may experience an upward trend. Purchases related to vehicles or home comforts seem likely. Seeking opinions before approving a domestic plan may prove wise.

Love Focus: A suitable alliance may emerge for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Mental strain could disturb your sleep, so unwind consciously. It may be wise to check investment options before finalising a decision. Property opportunities may come your way. Fresh ideas may surface regarding an ongoing venture. Lending a patient ear to a family member will strengthen bonds. Staying active and planning something engaging can uplift your day.

Love Focus: Romantic gestures could help you win a special heart.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Peach

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Self-care continues to be the foundation of good health. Owning something luxurious may be within reach. Purchasing gold or jewellery seems favourable. Staying alert to timing may help you seize the right opportunity. Young couples may discuss expanding the family. Travel plans may require some motivation from friends.

Love Focus: Expressing emotions may bring deep emotional satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Family life appears smooth and emotionally fulfilling. A sensible investment may enhance financial stability. At work, a situation may arise where taking a firm stand becomes necessary. A short break or local trip could refresh your spirits. A desirable property may soon come within reach. Healthy eating habits could support overall well-being.

Love Focus: A chance meeting may spark a new romantic chapter.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Evaluating a proposal thoroughly may help you gain the most from it. Additional income may tempt you towards indulgent shopping. Property or wealth-related matters deserve priority. Newlyweds may enjoy a harmonious phase. Travel by air or sea seems possible. A demanding fitness routine could feel challenging, so pace yourself.

Love Focus: Positive movement is likely on the matrimonial front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Energy levels appear steady and supportive. A healthy bank balance may encourage thoughts of saving for the future. Corporate professionals may notice improvement in earnings. Construction or renovation plans may begin for some. Travelling with someone you feel distant from may test patience. Relaxation could work wonders for your mood.

Love Focus: Minor differences may need gentle handling in relationships.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Discipline in diet supports good health. Taking a loan to fulfil a cherished wish may be considered. Project planning may take time, but careful execution reduces hurdles. A leisure trip could bring joy. Keeping distance from negative influences may protect your peace. Your kindness may go unnoticed at first, yet appreciation is likely to come subtly.

Love Focus: Spending quality time together may require extra effort.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

