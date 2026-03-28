Horoscope Today for March 28, 2026: . Profits are likely to accrue for a few signs befire the month ends

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20) Take precautions against changing season. Don’t do anything that does not have the approval of seniors at work, as you can be pulled up for that. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise. A family issue will need to be tackled diplomatically, if peace is to prevail at home. Money invested in a scheme is likely to give excellent returns. Profits are likely to accrue for some from a sale of property. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 28, 2026

Love Focus: You are likely to impress lover by your soft demeanour.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Stars favour travel and those out on a vacation are bound to have a great time. Setting up a new house or getting one built will give an immense sense of achievement. Some of you can take steps at mending relationship with a family elder that had got strained. Those heavily involved in work can expect the workload to decrease. Things are likely to move favourably on the professional front. A secure financial front is assured

Love Focus: Misunderstanding threatens to spoil your plans on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Financially the day will prove satisfactory, as adequate earnings are indicated. Health remains satisfactory for those regular in workouts. The day turns out well, but may become tiresome in the end, due to non-cooperation of people at work. A delicate family situation will need to be handled with compassion. Those with a vehicle are certain to plan an outing today. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Happy memories are likely to keep you in a cheerful mood.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to be reciprocated by the one you admire.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Some of you may go in for some lucrative financial schemes with returns in mind. A healthy diet will keep you fit. This is the day when you can venture forth to ask for a personal favour from higher-ups at work. Mood swings of a family elder can spoil the domestic atmosphere, so keep him or her in good humour. Those travelling should be careful on the road. You will do well to keep your cards close to chest regarding a property matter.



Love Focus: Argument with lover may strain the relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Elders may find you much more responsible than before. There may be many pitfalls in the emotional journey that you have undertaken, but you will be able to surmount them all. A job switch promises better working hours and added perks. Doing personal work for a senior will instantly grant you the most-favoured status! Many ups and downs are foreseen in a legal issue, so don’t get too hopeful. A few may earn appreciation by assisting someone with their daily commute.

Love Focus: Total bliss is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) You are set to grow professionally and attract new clientele. Efforts to make the financial front secure may fail due to inadequate earnings. Those aiming to regain fitness might find the process quite challenging. Family remains most supportive of your ideas. There may be a requirement for you to travel out of town. You may become envious of someone’s new possession. Someone will have great expectations from you, so don’t let him or her down.

Love Focus: You may need to put in extra effort to push matters forward in love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) ‘Have money, will spend’ may become your motto as you start to earn well. Choosing nutritious meals over junk food will support lasting fitness and better health. You will have to raise the spirits of a family member, who may not exactly be in a chirpy mood today. Professionally or academically, you won’t have much to worry about. A project completed on time is likely to place you amongst the achievers.

Love Focus: You succeed in striking friendship with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Shift workers will find the timings to their liking. Homemakers can remain busy in improving the home front. Businesspersons are likely to seize an excellent opportunity. Hydration keeps you feeling refreshed, making the day flow effortlessly. Finding a like-minded person will prove to be a blessing in disguise. Fashion designers and architects can bag a lucrative deal. A group discussion will find you at the forefront.

Love Focus: Your romantic gestures are likely to delight your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. Health remains satisfactory. A break from the routine is indicated, but it will be in some official capacity. Someone close needs financial help, but commit only if you are able to help out. Chance to travel to an exotic destination is likely to be availed. Some may see their wealth grow and even consider a property purchase. Unexpected praise could brighten your day and lift your spirits.

Love Focus: Efforts from both sides will be needed to make the evening romantically successful.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Financially, this appears to be an excellent day, as you receive all your outstanding payments. Health stays in top form as fitness becomes a priority. At work, an important responsibility may come your way. Keeping emotional fluctuations under control will be necessary at home. A refreshing break or short trip outside town is likely, while a calm and balanced outlook helps settle a property issue smoothly.

Love Focus: Romantic life will prove satisfactory, but you will need to keep your mood swings in check.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) A planned family getaway may shift to a later date, so keeping a close watch on expenses becomes important. A profitable opportunity could pass by unless you take quick initiative. The atmosphere at home remains calm, allowing space to unwind and recharge. Time spent with friends or relatives is likely to lift your mood today. On the professional front, you are set to steer situations in your favour and get things done your way.

Love Focus: Love life will remain satisfactory, as lover gets to spend more time with you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) You are likely to grow financially stronger as newer avenues to make money come your way. A loan is likely to be repaid in full by some. You will manage to keep spouse in good humour, especially if you have forgotten to do his or her bidding! This is the time when you feel that everything is going right for you. You are likely to feel content and accomplished in your professional sphere. An opportunity to settle overseas may open up for a few. For some, plans related to purchasing property are set to move forward.

Love Focus: A commitment made to lover will be fulfilled to his or her satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Blue

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026