International Yoga Day 2022: Which Yoga pose suits you best based on your zodiac sign?

Yoga literally means "union" of the body and mind. The two primary components of yoga practise are how to add adaptability to the body and how to achieve serenity of mind. In the state of Yoga, the body, mind, emotions, and soul are all in harmony. In Vedic Astrology, Yoga is defined as the relationship of one planet, sign, or house to another through placement, aspect, or conjunction, particularly in regard to the Sun (soul) and Moon (mind). Furthermore, all zodiac signs represent a certain area of the body and are hence predisposed to health problems associated with that part. Let's have a look at the many yoga postures that are appropriate based on the DNA of the zodiac signs.

Aries - Savasana (Corpse pose)

Aries is a fire sign that rules the third eye and crown chakras. Their heads and brains are the most vulnerable parts of their bodies. They are more prone to mental stress, high blood pressure, migraine, headache, and stroke. One of the best yoga asanas people of this sign may perform to calm their mind and body and manage their powerful urges is Savasana, or corpse posture.

Taurus - Paryankasana (Couch pose)

Taurus governs the throat chakra. They are prone to illnesses such as colds, sore throats, and earaches. Because of its relationship with the thyroid gland, they experience abrupt weight gain or reduction. Paryankasana or couch pose should be practised by people of this zodiac sign since it increases blood circulation to the throat improves the functioning of the thyroid glands.

Gemini - Viparita Karani Asana (Legs Up the Wall Pose)

This sign controls the lungs, shoulders, arms, and hands. They are prone to respiratory problems as well as other immune system issues. They also have a weak neurological system, which causes them to be restless and anxious. Viparita Karani Asana, or legs up the wall pose, stimulates neurons, which aids in the treatment of anxiety and other neurological disorders.

Cancer - Shishuasana (Child Pose)

This sign rules over the chest region. They have strong emotions and are prone to depression. To get rid of their emotional baggage, they may become obsessive eaters, which can lead to digestive ailments. Shishuasana (Child Pose) can do wonders for reducing anxiety, relaxing, and calming the nerves. It also aids in the improvement of the digestive system.

Leo – Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

People of this sign are predisposed to cardiac problems, palpitation, and high blood pressure. Taking a deep breath will assist them in calming down and returning to reality by lowering the flames within themselves. They can begin their path to a healthy heart with Tadasana, or mountain pose. This is not just the best yoga asana for heart health, but it also strengthens lower back.

Virgo - Kapalbhati Pranayama

Constant movement and activity can cause stomach irritation and even ulcers to people of this zodiac sign. Virgos can overextend themselves if they do not relax enough, resulting in intestinal flare-ups. Practicing Kapalbhati can help them greatly focus on their breathing and relaxes their internal organs. It helps digestion and eliminates all kinds of gastrointestinal disorders.

Libra - Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

This sign governs the renal region. As a result, those born under this sign are predisposed to kidney, adrenal gland, and skin problems. It is critical that they maintain a healthy diet and balance their solar plexus chakra. The bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) is an excellent pose for stimulating the abdominal organs and relieving tension and exhaustion. It is also known to improve immunity.

Scorpio - Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)

This zodiac sign is predisposed to health problems with the bladder and reproductive organs. They must harmonise their sacral and root chakras. Females are more prone to bladder infections, UTIs, and PCOs. Surya Namaskar can help improve sexual functioning in the body and eliminate any internal faults associated with reproductive glands.

Sagittarius - Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

This zodiac sign is prone to hip, sciatic nerve, and vision problems. They must be cautious about sciatica. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose) expands and stretches the hip flexors while also strengthening the core and back muscles and relieving lower back pain. Overall, it strengthens the back, buttocks, and hamstrings while also improving blood circulation.

Capricorn: Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose)

Capricorns are linked to the Root chakra. This is their power chakra, and it must be balanced in order for them to feel totally powerful and confident. They are predisposed to bone, knee, and joint problems. Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose) boosts coordination and concentration. It helps to strengthen the back, thighs, knees, ankles, and legs.

Aquarius - Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

This sign is in charge of the lower legs, ankles, and blood circulation. They may have varicose veins and must allow their legs to rest and relax. Practicing the fish position relieves stress and cramps in their body while also expanding their feet and legs. Because this stance allows legs to relax, blood flow becomes much more balanced which helps the veins.

Pisces - Virasana (Hero Pose)

Their feet are the most sensitive portion of their bodies. They may also be concerned about their respiratory and circulatory systems. Even slight seasonal changes can have a negative impact on their health. They should do virasana, or hero posture. It aids in the development of flexibility in the knees, ankles, and thighs.

