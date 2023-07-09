Is 11/11 a spiritual portal? Understand the significance of this date

11/11- The Date November 11. This date holds significance in various ways. Think of 11/11 as the day to sit down and manifest your ideal life, relationships and love.

First, is its spiritual significance. Falling in the middle of the Scorpio season, it signals intensity, transformation and rebirth. The date is believed to be related to the concepts of divinity and unity.

Some are of the belief that 11/11 is a portal for the awakening of humanity and collective consciousness. It is meant to be a time when we realise our truth and dreams as we recognize our unity or 1-ness with other living beings.

Secondly, in many cultures, this day is observed as Veteran's Day., honouring the memory of military veterans and those who served in the armed forces. It is celebrated as a symbol of their strength, sacrifice and unwavering courage. Why not remember the ones who died for the lives we enjoy today right? Let's honour their lives together.

Remember Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly? If you do then the concept of twin flames is not new to you. 11/11 is also associated with the concept of soulmates or twin flames.

As mentioned in the previous article about numerology, in the “Four of Wands” Tarot card, the date presents two pillars on each side of the forward slash symbol in between each 11. The repeated numbers make a “mirror image” of two beings who have come together in perfect alignment.

Also Read: Seeing 11:11? Find out the meaning of this powerful sign from the Universe

Weddings are the ultimate step you take in a relationship and what do you know? 11/11 is one of the most popular wedding dates.

Well, with way too many significances to count and all of them being positive think of 11/11 as the day to sit down and manifest your ideal life, relationships and love.

A quick trivia: this year's 11/11 is even more special because it's a SATURDAY!

The meaning of 1111- the angel number will be delved into in the next article.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on research and personal observations. Reader discretion is advised.)