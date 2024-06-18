June 17-23, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) This week, your zodiac sign brings lucky energy focused on taking the initiative and making things happen in your life! Stay dedicated to your dreams and goals, and you'll find that obstacles will disappear, no matter who supports you or not. That's your luck! It's also a good time to be more organized in your approach. Make a five-year plan, but keep it flexible for growth and changes. Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Pexels)

You are beautiful, no matter your appearance. If you accept yourself fully this week, including all your imperfections, you'll see your blessings coming quickly. Be kind to yourself, and good things will follow.

If you're in a relationship, watch out for red flags and basic incompatibilities. Holding on to the wrong person or letting negative people into your life will hurt your luck. This week, the colours blue and green will bring you good fortune.

Your luck this week is all about planting and nurturing good seeds. Destiny and cosmic forces are on your side to help with this. Focus on building what truly matters to you and is of high priority. Don’t waste your luck on things that aren't necessary. Be careful about who you bring along on this journey; the wrong person can hold you back. The colour red will bring you good luck this week.

This week's lucky energy is all about observing the world around you and figuring out what benefits you and what doesn't. Once you do, you'll find your luck by avoiding being led astray by the wrong people or situations. This is crucial because the next part of your journey depends on your current actions. If you feel inclined, write down your thoughts and meditate on them—literally meditate. This will help reveal the lucky paths and options for you.

Your luck is closely tied to your personal history. Reflect on your growth and how much stronger and more capable you are now compared to your younger self. Recognizing this will reveal your luck and guide you on what to do next. Trust your inner wisdom. You are in a period where the cosmic energies align with your inner self. While you can't separate yourself from this connection, you can certainly benefit from it. The colour green will bring you luck this week.