June Super New Moon 2026: Powerful manifestation rituals to follow tomorrow

The Super New Moon on June 15 is a chance to start fresh. Many people use this lunar phase to set intentions, focus on their goals, and let go of what has been weighing them down. Manifestation tips for the New Moon in Taurus on May 7, 2024. (Unsplash)

In a recent Instagram post, manifestation coach Lilly Statham shared a few easy rituals that can be done during the Super New Moon. These practices are meant to help you focus on what you want to welcome into your life while making peace with what needs to go.

Draw a Door to welcome new chances Take a sheet of paper and draw a door. Around it, write down the opportunities, goals, or changes you would like to see in your life.

Next, take a key and gently poke it through the paper while making the motion of unlocking a door. As you do this, picture yourself stepping into new possibilities.

The ritual is a symbolic way of showing that you are ready for fresh experiences and growth.

Flush away what is holding you back Sometimes, moving forward starts with letting go.

Write down the fears, habits, situations, or thoughts that you feel are standing in your way. Use a piece of toilet paper for this step.

Once you have finished writing, fold the paper and flush it away. As it disappears, imagine those blocks leaving your life too.

This simple practice can help create a sense of closure and make room for something new.

Receive a letter from your future self Think about the life you hope to create. Then write a letter as if your future self is sending it to you.

Describe the goals you have achieved, the happiness you feel, and the experiences you are grateful for. Write as though these things have already happened.

Add the date to the letter and sprinkle a little cinnamon on the paper. In many spiritual traditions, cinnamon is linked to abundance and good fortune. Fold the paper toward yourself and keep it in a safe place.

Reading the letter later can serve as a reminder of the life you are working toward.

Make the most of the Super New Moon The energy of a New Moon is often linked to fresh starts. Whether you try one ritual or all three, the most important step is to be clear about what you want and stay open to new possibilities.

As this Super New Moon begins a new lunar cycle, take a moment to think about where you would like life to lead you next.

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