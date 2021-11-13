Jupiter’s Transit in Aquarius : Sun signs that can expect miracles

Jupiter is considered as the most auspicious planet in vedic astrology’s planetary scheme. Every kind of prosperity and good luck is attributed to this benefic planet. Its position in the zodiac impacts all of us in some degree or the other. But for some zodiac signs, Jupiter takes on a more significant role by virtue of the life aspects and significations it rules in their birth chart.

On November 21, Jupiter will transit in Aquarius sign and will stay there till April 13, 2022. This all-important celestial development will trigger several important astrological changes in the lives of people. Everyone is likely to be impacted by this astrological transition, depending on the position and ownership of Jupiter in their birth chart. However, these zodiac signs can expect a massive dose of positive energy in their lives once Jupiter moves into Aquarius:

Aquarius – They will feel a sudden burst of positive energy. This will lift their sapped self-confidence and enhance their self-worth. New opportunities in career and improvement in financial situation is on the cards.

Gemini – They have been going through a roller-coaster ride for long and will now get much-need stability. There will be greater clarity in life and they will pick up speed in achieving their goals. Health will also recover.

Leo – They can hope to unravel a new beginning in their personal life. Wedding bells can soon be ringing and relationships with loved ones will improve. Business venture will also receive a new high as profits will mount.

Aries – They can consider themselves fortunate as they will be blessed with opportunities in almost all walks of life. Apart from steady professional growth, some of them can expect to take a new parental role.

Scorpio – They will be blessed with harmony in domestic life which will add to their satisfaction quotient. This will help them take on additional responsibilities in their work life. Their charm and positivity will aspire others as well.

Libra – A new sense of balance and harmony will grip them. They will feel happy and contented like never before. Their innovative streak and creative ability will be at its peak and it is a favourable time to learn some new skills.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779