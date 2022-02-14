Leo Daily Horoscope for February 14: Keep the love spark on

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Leo, you’re extremely fierce and independent. You’re also very generous and loving. But you need to work on your pride. Don’t rub it in people’s faces. Nobody likes it. Everybody knows that you’re a born leader but let your actions do the talking and not your words. You also need to focus on health and fitness and stop being lazy. Expect a moderately average day, except for the professional front, because things are about to get exciting!

Leo Finance Today



On your financial front, the day remains moderate. Some monetary transactions may bring steady profits. You need to be on the lookout for an additional source of income to take care of your rising expenses.

Leo Family Today



Your family members are very happy with your recent efforts and actions towards them. Be it a little help in the kitchen to just going on walks together, they see you’re trying to make the bond stronger. This is great. It’ll make you feel peaceful, positive and happy too. They’re feeling reassured and satisfied because of these little things so don’t hit the pause button just yet.

Leo Career Today



On the professional front, now is the perfect time to focus your attention on new projects. You may be brimming with confidence and are likely to make steady progress. Work-related travel is foreseen for some.

Leo Health Today



Those suffering from ailments related to the stomach may find respite in home remedies. However, abdominal issues should not be left untreated. Health needs to be your topmost priority or it may trouble you in the long run.

Leo Love Life Today



On the romantic front, you need to keep your temper flare-ups in check. It may lead to a serious rift in the relationship. Don’t let yourself become arrogant. Try to connect with your partner on an emotional level which will bring you both closer to one another.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

