Leo Daily Horoscope for February 23: Astro tips for career prospects

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today you are filled with zest to get things done to your aspirations. Take proper care of your diet intake to maintain focus. You may be expected to make some tiring decisions. Be cautious or even put it off for some time before you are completely sure of its benefit to you. Your resilience will be lauded by coworkers which will definitely increase your popularity. Set a strong foundation for a positive tomorrow as today provides all opportunities to set the wrong right! Pressure at work and social commitments may make things a tad difficult, so talk your way around it to get out of any sticky situation. Students may encounter an incident that may offer a peek into exciting career prospects. Take leverage of your charm to turn difficult situations in your favor. Expect some challenges at personal front and meet them with calmness.

Leo Finance Today

Your expenses won’t be a problem today, but investments should not be made in a hurry. Do extensive research for signing any papers. When unsure, remember that time has all the answers.

Leo Family Today

Today expect average work-life balance. Spend quality time at home. Speak out if you need a peaceful nap or just watch television. Take your time to unwind and relax. Your family should understand.

Leo Career Today

You will see success professionally as well as personally. Luck shall favor all your decisions. Avoid any falling out with colleague or business partner. Let things take their own turn and hope for the best.

Leo Health Today

Some long-pending health problems may raise their heads today, in which case you need to sort them out once and for all. You may lack energy and fell lazy of unwilling to do even the basic chores during the latter part of the day. Hydrate yourself and eat a power snack to retain some motion.

Leo Love Life Today

Fights may ensue between couples. Newly-married pairs need to have long overdue talks instead of shoving them under the rugs, to prevent any misunderstanding.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026