Leo Daily Horoscope for Jan 20: Pay attention to new opportunities

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This is a suitable day and you just need to be cautious on the love front. You should try finding out the perfect solution for the issues that have been ruining peace of your mind. You should talk to elderly in your family or a close friend as it may provide you comfort.

Today, you may come across some good circumstances that may increase your productivity. You may be more focused and confident on the professional front and try to make the better things happen. You may be satisfied with your professional success. You may spend a good day with company of old friends.

What else is there unfold? Read ahead!

Leo Finance Today

Your financial condition may be stable. This is the right time to pay attention to new opportunities to increase your income. Some new business plans may click in your mind.

Leo Family Today

This is a moderate day on the family front. You may spend time and enjoy fun and children’s activities. Some may plan a trip to visit their parents. Spouse or parents may be supportive towards your new initiative.

Leo Career Today

This is an excellent day on the professional front and you may get many jobs offers today. Some attractive business deals may come your way that may turn out favorable for you in near future.

Leo Health Today

Health-wise, this is a moderate day and you can plan an adventurous trip. Some may be busy in spending fun activities with family members today. You may feel positive energy throughout the day.

Leo Love Life Today

This is not a good day on the love front. Avoid making a romantic gesture for your partner as you are not going to get appreciation for it. You need to rediscover romantic side of your partner by making some efforts.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Maroon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026