Leo Daily Horoscope for October 14: Bag full of happiness

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo, you are going to do well today. Your good health and positive mindset will allow you to explore some investment plans or the real estate market. Those who are on a trip will get favourable conditions to turn it into a memorable experience for a lifetime.

Someone in the family will soon get married and it will create a celebratory aura at home. Everything seems exciting, be it a career, academic or family front, so enjoy Leo.

What else is there to enjoy today, read ahead!

Leo Finance Today

You will have a stable financial condition and crave for some more income sources. It's a good time to spend in the property market as it will reap good rewards in future. Some may get a good investor for their business.

Leo Family Today

Family members will be busy planning something big on the family front and seek your involvement too. You will get a chance to spend quality time with your partner or spouse. Try to listen to the advice from elders.

Leo Career Today

Things will go smoothly on the professional front. Your career graph will start taking off. All your hard work will pay off soon. Some may get promoted at work. Your assignments on the project will be successfully completed before the deadline.

Leo Health Today

You will feel positive about yourself and make some lifestyle changes to be fit and healthy. Yoga will work wonders for aged ladies. A healthy diet and regular workout will give great results.

Leo Love Life Today

Love birds will have a good time and plan short trips. You may get something expensive from your spouse as a surprise birthday or anniversary gift. Love is in the air. You may get a favourable response from someone you love.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Color: Golden Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

