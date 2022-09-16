Leo Daily Horoscope for September 16, 2022: You'll be acknowledged

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leo, you are bold and do not hesitate to take risks. Your finances may be brilliant today and you may plan to increase your income by investing more money. Your business may be on good terms. Obstacles if any may get removed. You may be able to get the results that you thought of. Your children may do very well in exams and this may be a reason for you to celebrate the day with them. Your parents may enjoy good health and so you may feel relaxed at this end. Work may be usual and may not create any hindrance for you. You may think of ways to improve your performance. You may feel active after your daily yoga practice. You may plan to have only raw fruits and veggies today. Your partner may join you in this regime.

Leo Finance Today You may handle your finances much better when you get a competitive spirit. You may keep your focus on your target and may go for offers that promise high-returns. You may make big benefits.

Leo Family Today You may take everyone along in all domestic matters. You may have to attend to some relatives at home, which you may do wonderfully well. You may enjoy time with them. Your parents may be happy to see you as an excellent host.

Leo Career Today You may work with complete trust and dedication. It may be a usual day for you at work. You may feel that you are not getting credit for the work you do. However, you may ignore this thought and continue work without any doubts.

Leo Health Today Leo, today you may feel full of energy and enthusiasm. You may not have any health issues. Your old disease may disappear completely. You may plan to indulge in an adventure tour or go for a solo trip.

Leo Love Life Today You may have a good time in love relationship today. You may spend more time with your partner. You may feel happy for such moments. If you are unmarried, then you may plan your marriage or engagement.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

