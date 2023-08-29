Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 29, 2023 predicts dreams will come true

Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Make your dreams come true Have a robust love life and good professional life today. The financial status will help you make crucial money decisions today. Your health is good today. Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 29, 2023. At the office, handle new assignments to gain better professional growth.

Your relationship will get the approval of your parents today. At the office, handle new assignments to gain better professional growth. Both health and wealth will be at your side today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Stay happy in the relationship. All the misunderstandings in the relationship will vanish today and instead, your partner would be happy to spend time with you. You are fortunate to get the support of your parents. Marriage is also on the cards. Single female Leos can expect to receive a proposal today. Females Cancer natives may get pregnant but the chances of miscarriage are also high.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your day will be busy as new responsibilities will knock on the door. Some official tasks will need you to stay overtime at the office. Marketing and salespersons will travel today and clients will demand additional service. Your opinions and suggestions carry value in the workplace. Do not let emotions rule you and instead utilize your knowledge and experience in finalizing things at the office. Some Leos will witch the job for a better package.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Though you will see a good inflow of wealth today, ensure you also keep a cap on the expense as you may need to save for the rainy day. Today you may receive wealth from old dues. Some Leos will also get financial assistance from siblings. A legal issue will need you to spend an amount and ensure you have enough money in your wallet. You may also invest in property or speculative business but ensure you do proper homework before making a crucial decision.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

While the general health would be good, be careful while traveling. It is good to carry a medicine kit. Those with a history of heart problems may need to consult a doctor today, especially in the second half. Diabetes, cholesterol, and hypertension may make the day troublesome. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol today.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

