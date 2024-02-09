 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024 predicts alarming health | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024 predicts alarming health

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024 predicts alarming health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 09, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for February 9, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. There is no scope for ego clashes in love life.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are destiny’s timekeeper

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024. Your ex-lover can be a troublemaker and you need to be vigilant about this problem.
Your ex-lover can be a troublemaker and you need to be vigilant about this problem.

Single Leos will meet a new person and the official life will be productive today. Be ready to handle wealth diligently. You are also good in health.

There is no scope for ego clashes in love life. Professional challenges may keep you busy throughout the day. There will be both prosperity and good health today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments in the relationship. This is crucial as some statements will be misunderstood by the lover, causing serious troubles. Your ex-lover can be a troublemaker and you need to be vigilant about this problem. Those who want to take the relationship to the next level can also consider marriage today. Some Leos who recently had a break-up will find a new love. Your relationship will also have the backing of your parents.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the job and avoid office politics. Today is good to launch a new project and you may also bring in new concepts which will prove to be successful. Some businessmen will be lucky to find success in business expansions. Those who have a plan to move abroad for the job will see good news in the second part of the day. Be diplomatic in team meetings and present your ideas only when asked.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major money-related hiccup exists today. That means you are free to make purchases. The second part of the day is good to buy gold, a vehicle, or even a new house. Some seniors at home may require medical attention and you need to have the money ready for expenses. This is a good time to invest the money and you can seriously consider real estate or the stock market. Some Leos will settle a financial dispute while there are chances that you even win a legal dispute today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You may consider a balanced diet today, rich in nutrients and proteins. Minor ailments such as headaches, body pain, and ear-related problems will be common among Leos today. Seniors who have ailments may require medical attention and Leos can also expect hospitalization. Avoid stress-related issues by staying in a positive atmosphere.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

