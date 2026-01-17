Leo Horoscope Today for January 17, 2026: Financial prosperity is on the horizon

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, avoid tremors tactfully Be sincere today, both at the office and in love. Overcome professional stress through discipline. There will be prosperity, but health is a concern. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be diplomatic in the love affair and keep the lover in good spirits. Put in the effort to settle professional issues. Financially, you will be good. However, health is a major issue.

Leo Love Horoscope Today Keep the love affair productive and creative. Spend more time together. Those who are in long distance affair must be careful to connect over the call today. Ensure your words or gestures do not personally hurt the lover today. The second part of the day is vital for male natives who try to reconnect with their ex-lover. As females have a high chance of getting pregnant today, unmarried females should be careful while spending time with their lovers.

Leo Career Horoscope Today Do not compromise on work ethics. Despite the challenges in the first part of the day, you will succeed in meeting the expectations. Those who are in senior positions may face competition at the workplace. Business developers as well as marketing personnel will have a busy day and must also work overtime. Some media persons will also face challenges professionally. Some traders may face issues associated with licensing. However, prompt action would resolve this crisis. Students may have examinations, and it is good to pay more attention to studies.

Leo Money Horoscope Today There will be no major financial issue, and you may consider providing financial assistance to a friend or sibling. You may buy electronic appliances today. Some females will be victims of online payment scams. Businessmen will see no shortage of funds as promoters will pump in investment, ensuring better growth. A bank loan will also be approved, adding more wealth to the coffer.

Leo Health Horoscope Today Do not take risks when it comes to health. There can also be tremors associated with respiratory problems. Those who have asthma must be careful while doing outdoor activities. Some people may have pain in their joints, and seniors may complain about sleeplessness. Children may complain about pain in the back. There will also be trouble in eyes and ears.

Leo Sign Attributes Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby Leo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)