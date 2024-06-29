Leo Daily Horoscope Today, June 28, 2024 predicts positive outcomes soon

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you stand for humanity Keep your love life productive and free from minor ego issues. Look for more opportunities at work to prove your mettle. Make smart financial plans today. Leo Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024: Keep your love life productive and free from minor ego issues.

Stay calm and cool in your love life and ensure you take up new tasks at work. Be careful about office politics and look for smart monetary decisions. My health is good today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Stay calm and cool in your love life today. Those who are in a new relationship should spare time to know each other. You need to sit together to share emotions. This will strengthen the bond. Do not hurl abuses even while having arguments. Instead, you should have mutual respect. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of parents. Plan a romantic dinner or weekend vacation. Married female Leos may conceive today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you give the best result at work. Keep your innovative ideas and plans ready for the second half of the day as your seniors will instruct you to roll out suggestions for better results. Do not trust coworkers who play politics. If you are into jobs that require technical knowledge, especially associated with machines, you’ll need to take the initiative in resolving major complaints. Today is not auspicious to put down the paper but you may attend interviews and get positive results.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Be careful about the expenditure. Despite wealth coming in you should avoid luxury shopping. Instead go for more investments including stock, trade, and speculative business. Some Leos will also try the fortune in real estate. You will be able to repay the loans and will also receive foreign funds, especially in business transactions. Take the initiative to resolve a financial dispute with a friend.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Leos with cardiac issues will require medical attention in the second part of the day. Some natives may develop migraines or viral fever that may impact their routine life. While traveling, ensure you carry a medical kit. You need to follow a healthy diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Seniors must spend more time with friends or family members. Today is also good to join a gym or yoga session.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)