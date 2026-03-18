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    Leo Horoscope Today March 18, 2026:The universe may bring positive news for professional women today

    Leo Horoscope Today: Focus on maintaining a happy relationship by keeping arguments at bay.

    Published on: Mar 18, 2026 4:04 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Leo (July 23 - August 22)

    Daily horoscope prediction says, do not let tremors impact your lifestyle

    Work toward resolving relationship conflicts and stay productive at work. Use your current prosperity for meaningful purposes, such as paying off loans.

    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Keep your love life stable by resolving issues as they arise. Your professional results will be strong if you stay focused. New investment opportunities are appearing, but your health requires diligent care.

    Leo Love Horoscope Today

    Focus on maintaining a happy relationship by keeping arguments at bay. A vacation or a thoughtful gift could be a great way to show your affection. Do not allow outside opinions to influence your bond. Married men should maintain clear boundaries with people from their past to avoid marital complications.

    Leo Career Horoscope Today

    Welcome new tasks with an open mind, as they will lead to professional growth. Those in leadership roles will face a busy schedule. Women may climb the professional ladder, though they should be prepared for some jealousy from colleagues. Business owners should feel confident launching new ventures, but avoid signing financial deals in the early hours.

    Leo Money Horoscope Today

    You may be in a position to purchase a vehicle or invest in property today. While minor family disagreements over money may occur, they are unlikely to be serious. This is a good time to donate to charity or help a friend in need. Business expansion through new funding is also likely.

    Leo Health Horoscope Today

    Pay attention to bone health and joint pain. Seniors should be extremely careful while using public transportation. A positive mindset is essential, but it must be paired with avoiding harmful habits like smoking or drinking. Make sure to keep work stress away from your home life.

    Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Leo Horoscope Today March 18, 2026:The Universe May Bring Positive News For Professional Women Today

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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