Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 16, 2024 predicts opportunities to study abroad

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 16, 2024 04:04 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Settle the differences with the lover with a positive attitude.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, resolve the tremors in the life

Settle the differences with the lover with a positive attitude. Be careful about the performance as this is crucial for career growth. Monetary status is intact.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 16, 2024: Today monetary status is perfect today and health will give no trouble.

Be fair in the love affair. Do not let office politics impact professional performance. Today monetary status is perfect today and health will give no trouble.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

You may also spend more time together sharing your emotions. Today is good to introduce the lover to the family. Marriage is also on the cards. Be careful about the statements you make while spending time together as the lover may misinterpret one, leading to chaos. You may meet up with the ex-lover which will also rekindle the old relationship. However, married Leos should avoid everything that may disrupt the steady flow of the relationship.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your sincerity and honesty will be acknowledged by the management through a promotion or additional responsibility. Some businessmen will sign new deals which may bring in good returns. Those who are into banking, accounting, and finance will need to be careful while preparing the daily balance. The chances of you switching jobs are also higher. So, make sure you prepare thoroughly and improve your interview skills and knowledge base. Students applying to foreign universities will have higher chances of getting admission.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

While shopping, purchase only items that you feel are important. Some Leos will be keen to buy a new house which is also an investment. Do not opt for an online lottery which will not bring in good results. . You can handle wealth and may also invest in trading. Some entrepreneurs will sign new deals that may help take the business to the regions abroad.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You may also have oral health issues in the second art of the day. Take proper care of your diet and take plenty of water. Those who are traveling should not miss medication. Senior Leos must avoid lifting heavy objects today. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. Addictions of any kind may not help you maintain good health.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 16, 2024
