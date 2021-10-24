Leo Horoscope for October 24: Romance is shining

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos are the natural leaders of the zodiac, as magnificent and striking as the lion. Just like the sign, you are radiant, outgoing and love to enjoy all the limelight. You are extremely independent, smart, confident, loyal and love to be surrounded by people. You always dress to impress and dislike lazy people. Your vibrant personality attracts people, and they love knowing more about you. Your urge to control people should be sidelined or else it can bring disputes among peers. Small irritations and disagreements are likely to break out throughout the day. It is important that you overlook the minor issues today. Otherwise, you will only be destroying the peace of your own mind. For a period of time, disregard the schedule and go with the flow of events.

Leo Finance Today

You are very rich and in a comfortable financial position. You put out a great deal of effort and are very enthusiastic about what you do. It is now necessary to proceed to the next step. You've reached a point in your professional life where you're content and making a good living.

Leo Family Today

Spending time with your friends may lead you to have low energy levels, so spending time with your family today may be a better option. It is not that you do not care about your peers or that they do not care about you. The fact that you don't want to be with them on some days is understandable.

Leo Career Today

Your co-workers may not be able to help you in your new project- all you have to deal by yourself. Don’t trust your co-workers with any project. Focussing on what and how much you can do today would help you make lesser errors.

Leo Health Today

Give yourself plenty of time to become accustomed to a fitness routine. Health issues have been there on your mind since past few months but you have not been able to figure out what you are supposed to do to help it! You have been proactive and you will be able to save your health at the right time.

Leo Love Life Today

Romance is shining on your cards! The time is excellent for you to go ahead and propose your partner for marriage. For the ones who are trying to get attention of their crushes, you are on the right track!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026