Leo Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 5, 2022

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

There is nothing to worry about health as you will feel extra energetic today. Your money matters and will most likely be a cause of your happiness today. New projects and business opportunities might be offered today. However, you are advised to be very calculative by taking any decision. A happy atmosphere in the family will make feel more relaxed. Your love life will be great so enjoy the day with all positivity around. You are a humble soul and mostly small things make you happy. Most of the time people might underestimate you but you must know your true value and importance. You must remember that things may look difficult at the beginning but with your grit and dedication, you can conquer all battles. The time is great for the youngster to embark on a solo trip. Students must plan a trip with friends and teachers. Those who have been fighting an inheritance battle will be delighted and the result will mostly be in your favour.

Leo Finance Today

You can consider investing in gold and liver bonds. Keep studying the market before buying or selling shares. Your finances will be good and that will boost your confidence. You will be motivated to achieve your goals with more hard work and dedication.

Leo Family Today

There may a wedding in your family. With positivity and happiness around you will realise the importance of family values and culture. Amidst all the joy, you must enjoy the moment with your loved ones and avoid overthinking and stressing yourself.

Leo Career Today



Most probably you will be offered a couple of new projects. However, before making a final decision you must study the entire pro and cons. You will realize that you are quite popular among your colleagues and this will give a new motivation.

Leo Health Today

To have a great day, you are advised to eat a balanced diet. Eating home-cooked food is always advisable. You must also start doing meditation and yoga to keep your mind calm. You are advised to stay positive and be happy.

Leo Love Life Today

You may get a marriage proposal as the stars are in your favour. You are advised to be more practical while making any decision. Some of you may find the right time to disclose your relationship at home.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

