Leo Horoscope Today for March 7, 2026: Today's astrological shift is likely to bring new workloads

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even while in a turbulent time
Today, you stay happy in your relationship. Take up new assignments at the job, and handle financial affairs carefully. Your health will give you some trouble.
Be cool in your love life and give the best results at work. Your financial status demands more attention. Ensure you have a healthy lifestyle.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Keep the relationship free from turbulence. Your lover may be possessive today, and this can lead to tremors. Beware of the interference of a third person in your love life. Your partner may be misguided or misinformed today, causing you mental trauma. Resolve this crisis by being stern in the relationship. It is also good to plan a vacation together, which will give opportunities to get to know the lover better. This will work out in new love affairs.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
Your professional life will be highly productive. The management will be happy watching your discipline and commitment. Team managers or team leaders should have alternative plans in case a project goes haywire. Healthcare, architecture, banking, accounting, copywriting, hospitality, legal, automobile, and sales professionals will have opportunities for better jobs. Entrepreneurs handling manufacturing-related businesses will see good results today. Students will also clear examinations without much difficulty.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
Financial issues may come up, but the routine life will be mostly unaffected. Those who are traveling need to be careful while using cards for payment. Some professionals will not receive the expected appraisal. There can also be issues related to property at home, where your relationship with siblings will take a hit. You must also be careful while trying the fortune in the stock market.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
You must be careful about your lifestyle. Those who have a history of cardiac illness may develop complications. Avoid eating oily food and food from outside, as this can lead to digestive issues today. Some females may develop skin issues and oral health troubles. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. Drink plenty of water and avoid late-night driving, especially on hilly terrains.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More