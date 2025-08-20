Libra Horoscope Today for August 20, 2025: Entrepreneurs may see new opportunities to expand the business

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You play to win Handle the romance-related issues with confidence. Overcome the professional challenges and continue investing in the stock market. Health is also positive. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Despite multiple issues in the relationship, it will go strong as you will resolve them before the day ends. Look for more chances at the job to display your potential. Wealth exists, and your health is also good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You will see minor hiccups in the love affair that may not have a serious impact on life. Consider showering affection on the lover, and you both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. It is good to have open communication, and there will also be instances where you will need to settle the issues caused by a third person in the love affair. Some females will be fortunate to go back to their old love affair. However, it is crucial not to hurt your current love affair.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You may expect changes in your career as some professionals will clear job interviews or will switch into a new business. Some females will receive awards for their achievements, while clients will be impressed with your presentation skills. Be innovative in concepts. Students appearing for examinations need to be careful about their studies. Entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to expand the business, and traders are required to have a cordial relationship with the authorities.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

The financial life will be good, but it is wise to have control over the expenditure. There will be legal requirements within the family. Be careful while interfering in a property-related issue, as this can affect your mental health. Today is a good day to invest in property or a vehicle. You will also find the day suitable to invest in the stock market and speculative business. Entrepreneurs will see funds coming in for better business prospects.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. But those who are upset with headaches, vision-related issues, and digestion problems must visit a doctor. You may also develop pain at joints, and those who feel uncomfortable in the chest should seek medical advice. Severe migraine may force female natives to skip the class or office. You need proper sleep for better mental energy, and yoga ensures this part.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)