Libra Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025: You may buy a property today

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a person of principles Keep the love affair warm and productive. Give up egos at the office and meet expectations. Your financial status will be good, and your health will be normal. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Resolve love-related issues to stay happy. While troubles exist in the office, handle them diligently. Consider safe financial investments, and health is also good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Open communication is mandatory in a relationship, and whenever you face any issue, talk with your lover/spouse and sort it out in no time. You may also plan a romantic dinner tonight, where surprise gifts will strengthen the relationship. Some natives who are already in a relationship would see new happenings, including the approval from relatives and elders in the family. Single natives will be successful in finding or proposing to someone and getting a positive response.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

New tasks will come up, and the seniors expect you to perform the best. Bankers, IT professionals, legal persons, chefs, architects, manufacturers, chemists, and media persons will have a tough schedule today. Be ready to also don many hats to win accolades. Today is also a good day to update the profile on a job portal. New interview calls will come in. For businessmen, there can be operation-related issues, but sooner or later, they will be sorted out. They are going to have work-related journeys as well.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will come in, and you will be happy to spend it for personal reasons. Some long-pending dues will be cleared, and a financial dispute will also be settled in the first half of the day. You receive wealth from multiple sources, and this can be smartly utilised for a better future. You may buy a property today, which is also an investment.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will come up. However, seniors may develop chest-related infections, which will need medical attention. Diabetic natives should be careful about their lifestyle. Stay away from cold and aerated drinks and substitute them with fresh juice. Spend more time with family or friends. Having people with positive attitudes around you will make you energetic and relaxed. You should also avoid alcohol while driving.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

