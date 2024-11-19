Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 19, 2024 predicts a vacation

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Let your emotions speak Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 19, 2024. Be diplomatic while having disagreements. Do not drag the family into your fights if you have any.

Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair and keep the lover happy. Ensure you meet every responsibility assigned at work. Financial status demands care.

Make the day vibrant with a happy love life. Your performance at the office will be good. Minor monetary issues may be there but health is positive.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Expect turbulence in the love affair. Egos may play spoilsport in the relationship. Be diplomatic while having disagreements. Do not drag the family into your fights if you have any. Today is not good to propose or even to make the final call on marriage. A vacation to a hill station can do wonders in your relationship. Married Libras should stay away from office romance as the spouse will catch you red-handed. As female natives may get conceived, married couples can think about expanding the family.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Continue your professional attitude which will help in meeting the expectations at work. Your discipline will help the team to prove success in crucial assignments today. Doctors, paramedics, nurses, and biochemists will have a peaceful day. Sales and marketing persons will have heavy targets but they will succeed in their mission. Entrepreneurs can be confident about new ventures and can go ahead with new partnership plans. Those who have applied to a foreign university will have a positive response.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues can be there and it is good to have control over the expenditure. Your spouse or lover will financially support you in different endeavors. While you may succeed in clearing all pending dues, it is safer to avoid lending a big amount to a friend. Today is also auspicious to buy a property or a vehicle but ensure the financial position permits that.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will trouble you today. You will be good to go on a vacation or an adventure trip. However, some seniors may have sleep-related issues and should also not miss regular medicines. Those who have diabetic problems must control their diet and should skip aerated drinks. Instead have a balanced meal today. Pregnant females need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)