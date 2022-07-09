Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 9,'22 states, road trip

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) For Libras, the health situation appears favourable. You are likely to stay fit by participating in sports. Yoga may keep you happy and healthy. On the professional front, freshers may take advantage of opportunities for growth. You are likely to land into an excellent job. Your romantic life is glistening. Married couples are likely to start a family in the near future. On the other hand, your domestic front appears difficult. Interference of relatives in family problems is likely to cause squabbles, disrupting the peaceful home environment. To get out of a crisis, financial planning with the support of an expert may be required. You need to keep a watch on your spending as well. Some of you might go on a road trip with friends, which could be therapeutic. Property matters may not produce desired profits. To excel in exams, students must focus on their academics.

Libra Finance Today For Libras, small profits are indicated from a side business on the financial front. However, keeping a tab on your over expenditures may save you from a monetary crunch. You may have to spend wisely to secure a better future.

Libra Family Today For Libra natives, the day may be quite uncertain on the home front. Situations seem volatile. Clashes and arguments amongst family members over an ancestral property may erupt frequently. Try to defuse the tensed situation.

Libra Career Today On the professional front, the day may be looking good for Libra natives. Your chances of getting a promotion are strong, and your superiors may be willing to give you more duties. The word of the day is patience.

Libra Health Today Libras are likely to stay fit by sticking to your normal workout schedule and eating a nutritious diet. Exercises combined with yoga may help you achieve an ideal body. Good relaxation practices are likely to alleviate anxiety disorders.

Libra Love Life Today Single Libras are likely to begin a new romantic relationship in the coming days that may prove to be fruitful. However, a period of stress may occur in marital ties. To rekindle your passions, you need to work together to find a solution.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

