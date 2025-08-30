Libra Horoscope Today for August 30, 2025: An auspicious time to plan for marriage

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, confidence is your weapon Expect changes in the relationship. Handle the professional opportunities to excel. Minor monetary issues may come up today while your health is positive. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

There will be pleasant moments in the love relationship today. Resolve the professional issues and ensure you meet the expectations. Handle wealth diligently while your health is intact.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Stay happy in the love affair and ensure you provide the personal space to your lover. Settle the minor issues by spending more time together. Those who are planning to expand their family can pick the day. The second part of the day is also auspicious to get the approval from parents and to make a call on marriage. You may also have options to rekindle the relationship with an ex-lover. However, this must not impact the current love affair.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

There will be minor hiccups related to the performance at the workplace, and you should be ready to take the co-workers into confidence while making crucial decisions related to a project or task. Your negotiation skills will work out in handling foreign clients. Businessmen looking for better opportunities to augment their territory will find success. The second part of the day is also good to sign new deals. IT professionals and healthcare workers will see new opportunities to relocate abroad. Traders handling steel products, electronics, textiles, and furniture will see good returns.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may come up. It is good to have proper monetary planning. You may develop a financial dispute with a friend today. Avoid discussions over property within the family, as you may also get into an argument that may impact the relationship. If you’re planning to start a new business, then the outcomes would be favorable. Traders handling textiles, leather, and electronic products will see a good return today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you today. Those who have sleep-related issues should go for traditional methods. Try yoga and meditation for better physical and mental health. Those who work in the kitchen need to be careful while chopping vegetables and fruits. There may be viral fever, sore throat, or digestive issues, and children will be mostly affected by oral health issues. Hair loss may be a concern for females.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)