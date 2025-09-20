Libra Horoscope Today for September 20, 2025: Professional success soon

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, settle all scores today Look for pleasure moments in the relationship. Consider new responsibilities at work and ensure you also prefer safe monetary investment options today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Love will bloom in your life today. Be innovative when it comes to professional tasks. Financial issues may exist, and health will also demand more care.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You should value the personal space of your partner. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and engage in creative moments today. You both should also spend more time together. Today is also a good time to discuss the love affair with the parents. Some love affairs will see trouble in the form of an ex-lover. It can cause a ruckus that will be irreparable. Married natives must not get entangled in extramarital affairs, as the spouse will find this out this evening.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Professional success comes with commitment today. You may also switch jobs today for a better package. Lawyers may win complex legal cases, and actors will get striking casting calls in the second half of the day. Traders handling furniture, textiles, and electronics will be successful in financial terms. If entrepreneurs are keen to start a partnership, pick the day, as you will see good results sooner. Students will clear the examination today, and some may also join their first job today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

There will be issues related to property within the family, and it is good to keep a distance from the discussions. You may also need to provide financial help to a needy friend or a sibling. Be careful while lending money to someone, as you may have trouble getting it back. A few students will need to pay the tuition fees, while businessmen will see trouble in raising funds in the second half of the day.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You may suffer from chest-related infections. Children will develop viral fever today, and those who are travelling should also be careful about the food, as digestive issues may also disturb the day. Diabetic natives may have fatigue or breathing-related issues. Start the day with exercise, and also give up tobacco and alcohol for a day. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects above your head.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)