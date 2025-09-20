Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Libra Horoscope Today for September 20, 2025: Professional success soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: You may also switch jobs today for a better package.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, settle all scores today

Look for pleasure moments in the relationship. Consider new responsibilities at work and ensure you also prefer safe monetary investment options today.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Love will bloom in your life today. Be innovative when it comes to professional tasks. Financial issues may exist, and health will also demand more care.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You should value the personal space of your partner. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and engage in creative moments today. You both should also spend more time together. Today is also a good time to discuss the love affair with the parents. Some love affairs will see trouble in the form of an ex-lover. It can cause a ruckus that will be irreparable. Married natives must not get entangled in extramarital affairs, as the spouse will find this out this evening.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Professional success comes with commitment today. You may also switch jobs today for a better package. Lawyers may win complex legal cases, and actors will get striking casting calls in the second half of the day. Traders handling furniture, textiles, and electronics will be successful in financial terms. If entrepreneurs are keen to start a partnership, pick the day, as you will see good results sooner. Students will clear the examination today, and some may also join their first job today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

There will be issues related to property within the family, and it is good to keep a distance from the discussions. You may also need to provide financial help to a needy friend or a sibling. Be careful while lending money to someone, as you may have trouble getting it back. A few students will need to pay the tuition fees, while businessmen will see trouble in raising funds in the second half of the day.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You may suffer from chest-related infections. Children will develop viral fever today, and those who are travelling should also be careful about the food, as digestive issues may also disturb the day. Diabetic natives may have fatigue or breathing-related issues. Start the day with exercise, and also give up tobacco and alcohol for a day. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects above your head.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today for September 20, 2025: Professional success soon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On