Libra Horoscope Today for September 27, 2025: A romantic outdoor dinner

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not let egos impact the routine life Settle the relationship issues and ensure you also take up new risks to prove your professional mettle today. Avoid large-scale financial expenditure today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Today, the love relationship will be mostly free from issues, and you may also spend more time together. Look for opportunities for a better career. Both health and wealth demand more attention.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Avoid disputes of all sorts today, and also plan a romantic outdoor dinner or a vacation that will further augment your relationship. Today is also a good time to resolve the issues with the old partner, as you both may meet again. This will lead to settling old issues, and lucky male natives will go back to the old affair. However, married natives need to avoid everything that may seriously impact the current relationship. Some single natives may also succeed in meeting someone special while travelling or attending an official function.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your career will see new changes. You should also be ready to take up risks in your career today. New opportunities come up to test your potential. Those who are in the notice period will get interviews lined up today. You may also brush up on your skills, as this will be helpful at client sessions. Entrepreneurs handling textiles, fashion accessories, electronics, computer accessories, automobiles, and construction materials will see good profits. Students will also succeed in clearing examinations.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Money will come up, but there should be control over the expenditure. It is good to avoid major investments in the stock market today. Females will be fortunate to buy a new vehicle today. You are also likely to receive some of the shares of property that might belong to your ancestors. Businessmen looking for better prospects may consider taking the trade to new territories.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on your health today. Some natives will be under severe mental stress due to official engagements, and it is good to take a walk in the evening or sit under a tree in a park for a long time. You should also be ready to spend more time with the family today. Diabetic females will have a tough day, and it is vital to have control over the diet.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)