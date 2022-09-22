Libra Horoscope Today, Sept 22, 2022: Will your investments do good?

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Today some Libra natives could be in the middle of a change-prone period in their life. Your career is poised to witness some profound changes which you should be prepared for. You are likely to establish yourself as a quick learner on the professional front. Your financial status will be fluctuating with good earnings and remunerations and handsome expenditures which will keep you engaged. Family life may see unrest as minor disagreement may turn into a dispute. It is important to keep your cool but also express your views and needs. Some Libra individuals are likely to finalize a profitable property deal later today. An increase in income from investments made previously is foreseen for some. Seeking assistance on the academic front is likely to benefit you, so don't hesitate. Vacation is likely to be more exciting than imagined as the destination turns out to be amazing. A social gathering may find Libra individuals in their element today. You may succeed in increasing your circle of influence.

Libra Finance Today Libra natives may do well in their start-up or business, especially if they are connected to products or services relating to foreign markets. The monetary position may improve as investments made previously start bringing good returns.

Libra Family Today Unilateral and rigid decisions on the family front are likely to disturb domestic harmony. A misunderstanding with near and dear ones needs to be cleared on priority. Listen to their views but also express your own. You can’t bear the burden of everyone’s emotional needs alone.

Libra Career Today This is certainly an excellent day for Libra natives when they can achieve the unachievable on the professional front! Some of you are likely to get promising excellent opportunities to prove your capability on the professional front.

Libra Health Today Old health issues may start to improve and respond to a new course of medicine. Regulate the quantum of your exercise. Too much strenuous exercise can lead to problems, so take control. Libra individuals should remain cautious and employ some firm discipline.

Libra Love Life Today Your romantic endeavours may get you the expected results in love life today. Be prepared for love to become a more permanent feature as the person you like may reciprocate your overturns. Married Libra individuals may discover the joys of compatibility.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Violet

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

