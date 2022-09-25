Libra Horoscope Today, September 25, 2022: Will work environment bring stress?

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) The day is likely to bring a profitable time for Libra natives. You will be able to reach new heights of success on the financial front. Expect work from new clients today and even old ones. Plan new beginnings so that you can constructively think about your future as such. If you are looking for a new job or expansion in business, today you will reach out to people who could possibly help and guide you. There could be a difference of opinion between you and other family members. Don’t let it aggravate. Some random heart-to-heart conversation will strike a chord and you will feel a sense of emotional security from your partner. Libra natives' health is likely to remain good today. With an active schedule, they may be able to retain their vitality and optimism throughout the day. Libra students are urged to take care of their health and not to ignore it. In addition, they will need to make certain changes to their regular schedule.

Libra Finance Today It will be an excellent time for Libra natives to start new business prospects. You will also be able to gain new contacts and create strong connections with people for strengthening your enterprise.

Libra Family Today Your relationship with your family members may be affected slightly. Make sure that you are calm and maintain serenity inside the house. Also, remain aware of the actions of your relatives as it might hamper the peace and tranquillity in your house.

Libra Career Today There is a possibility that Libra job-seeking students may have to wait longer. On the professional front, if your coworkers and team members aren't cooperating then you may experience additional stress at work. Some may be acknowledged for work done well in the past.

Libra Health Today Libra natives may continue to remain disciplined on the health front and may also be consistent with their activity. Today, your health and immunity will improve, and you should consider engaging in some kind of meditative activity.

Libra Love Life Today The day indicates a happy and blissful situation for Libra love birds. An office romance may present itself or someone close to you may disclose his/her romantic intentions for you. Some Libra native’s partners may be keen to cement the romantic relationship with commitment.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

