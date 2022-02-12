Love and Relationship Horoscope for February 12, 2022

Aries: Your partner may not be in a mood today to reciprocate your feelings. Give some space to your current relationship. Spending time alone is not such a bad thing considering that it will help you probe deeper into your psychological dynamics. Married couples will thrive on warmth and generosity and will benefit from each other’s advice.

Taurus: Your natural warmth and enthusiasm will brighten up your love life. Someone you really admire will be overwhelmed by your gestures and will respond favourably to your moves. It will open up the doors for a period of bliss and happiness. Make the most of this phase and give time to the budding relationship.

Gemini: You need to handle your relationships maturely. You could be misled into believing some rumours about your partner which can annoy you. It is better to speak to your loved one and clear the air instead of believing what others are saying. Don’t be drawn into petty issues and arguments and focus on your bond.

Cancer: A lot more needs to be explored about a certain person that you are getting close to. You both understand the depth of feelings well, but it is important to show affection towards each other. Go out for a dinner date and express your feelings. This will show the way for a new beginning which will make you happy more than ever before.

Leo: You could feel frustrated about taking some decisions lately about your love life. Trust your willpower and self-control and face your problems pragmatically. There is no harm in committing to a relationship if you are convinced about the intent of the other person. Vanquish your anxiety and take the plunge.

Virgo: You will be willing to devote more time to your love life today. If you are single then you could be thinking of a person who has attracted your attention for some time. There is a certain chemistry between the two of you which needs to be explored. Don’t be scared to ask them out. Married couples will spend some intimate moments.

Libra: There is a certain change revealing in your life. You have been giving a lot of time to your professional life of late, but today you will feel the need to find emotional security. But don’t settle for anything less than what you deserve. It’s alright to be picky and wait for the right person to step into your life.

Scorpio: Your love life is shaping up well and is getting more intense by the day. Soon you need to figure out if you are ready to make a deeper commitment to the one you love. Don’t let the thought of space and freedom deter you from moving forward. It is the perhaps the right time to devote yourself to the people who mean the most to you.

Sagittarius: There will be a sense of calmness in your love life. Make some random plans and spend the day in the company of your loved one. A surprise gift will be much appreciated by your partner. Your efforts will pay off in the long run. Those married should make room for each other’s opinion and avoid being judgemental.

Capricorn: Your fondness for a certain person will grow with each passing day. It may be a distant connection as yet, but if you make some efforts then it is likely to develop into something meaningful. Allow things to unfold on their own and see where they lead. It could enlarge your horizon. Be open to all your options.

Aquarius: You will be inspired to make amends in your love life. Those who are single will make a conscious decision to meet new people and find a way to meet someone special. Those who are committed will need to be tender and affectionate towards their partner. Avoid confrontations and resolve issues amicably.

Pisces: You may be unclear of what you feel about those close to you. Your love life seems to be going great, but you are still not sure of what you want. Beware, as your partner may be misled into believing that you are fully committed to this relationship and may be thriving in a sense of emotional security. Don’t hide your feelings and share your intent.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779